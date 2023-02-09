Dr. Tania Medina makes her singing debut with the bachata-pop song, "Enamorate de ti"

The famous plastic surgeon has become "The Singing Doctor" with the collaboration of five-time Latin Grammy award winner Nicolas Tovar.

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Dr. Tania Medina, a famous plastic surgeon, made her musical debut with the bachata-pop song, "Enamorate de ti", in collaboration with producer/singer Nicolas Tovar. Medina is one of Forbes' 50 most powerful women and one of the 25 most powerful women of "People en Español". She is a bestselling author, coach, contributor to Univisión's "Despierta América", and celebrity expert.

"Enamorate de ti", launched as a tribute to the woman who sometimes feels ignored or under-valued, is an invitation to depend no longer on social networks and seek inner beauty and intelligence.

"After countless hours, days, months, and years creating with producers, music coaches, and audio engineers, it fills me with emotion to give myself and my fans 'Enamorate de ti' to recognize the best in us and learn to love each other above all else," said Dr. Tania Medina.

Featured in the song is Mark B, a renowned Dominican urban music singer, and El Alfa.

"Many people will say that now I am the singing doctor, and that makes me happy. I am pleased to show that women can have different roles and we can achieve our dreams. Mine, in addition to being a mother, a wife, and a doctor, is modeling, being on television, and singing," the plastic surgeon concluded.

For over eleven years, Nicolas Tovar worked with Emilio Estefan's team, where he composed songs for artists such as Ricky Martin, Chayanne, Alejandro Fernández, Jon Secada, and Cristian Castro, among others. Furthermore, he has won five Latin Grammies.

Tania Medina attended the Santo Domingo Institute of Technology School of Medicine and graduated with the highest honors (suma cum laude). She graduated as a specialist in the National Residency in Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery at the Hospital Salvador B. Gautier. She is an active member of the Dominican Society of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery; the Dominican Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery; the American Society of Plastic Surgery; the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery; and the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons. www.tucirujana.com IG: @drataniamedina

