Dr Teal's Introduces New Moisturizing Hand Soap With Essential Oils, Donates To Teach For America At The Start Of New School Year

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's, a leading personal care and wellness brand, announced today the brand's newly released Moisturizing Hand Soap made with pure Epsom salt and finely granulated pumice stone to gently exfoliate hands and thoroughly cleanse. The formula's combination of shea butter and aloe vera moisturizes hands when washing throughout the day. As children kick off in-person learning nationwide this fall, Dr Teal's is partnering with Teach For America (TFA) and Olympian and World Champion gymnast Laurie Hernandez to provide hand soap, one of the top most requested school supplies by educators, to TFA classrooms.

Figure 1: Dr Teal’s Moisturizing Hand Soap gently exfoliates and softens hands, available in four essential oil scents including lavender, eucalyptus & spearmint, coconut oil and citrus. Figure 2: Dr Teal’s Moisturizing Hand Soap gently exfoliates and softens hands, available in four essential oil scents including lavender, eucalyptus & spearmint, coconut oil and citrus. Figure 3: Dr Teal’s Moisturizing Hand Soap gently exfoliates and softens hands, available in four essential oil scents including lavender, eucalyptus & spearmint, coconut oil and citrus. Teach For America Logo

"Educator resources like hand soap are an essential item to support the health and wellbeing of our communities, especially as students return to classrooms amid the pandemic," said Tahina Perez, Executive Director of Teach For America New Jersey. "Now more than ever it's imperative our students continue to maintain regular hand sanitation and we're grateful for partners like Dr Teal's who step in to provide those important supplies."

Dr Teal's will gift hand soap to local Teach For America New Jersey classrooms as well as a monetary donation to Teach For America New Jersey in support of teachers. Additionally, grade school classrooms will be gifted copies of Hernandez's inspirational, New York Times best-selling children's book: She's Got This, which teaches children the importance of strong work ethic and perseverance through the illustrated story of a little girl who dreams of becoming a gymnast. Together, Dr Teal's, Hernandez and TFA will encourage students, educators, and parents to take the time for proper handwashing as they return to busy school routines and extra-curricular activities.

"Growing up in New Jersey, I had fond memories of my time in the classroom and as I got older I always wanted to inspire younger children or even adults to not give up on their dreams. I'm excited to be partnering with Dr Teal's on this donation to Teach For America that will go directly to my home state," says Hernandez. "This past year has been challenging for many people, especially teachers, and I couldn't think of a better way to help than to contribute to their classrooms."

Dr Teal's Moisturizing Hand Soap is available in four signature essential oils scents including lavender, eucalyptus & spearmint, coconut oil and citrus. This new offering from the beloved Epsom salt brand brings complete relaxation into the home, classroom or anywhere hand sanitation is required to gently exfoliate, thoroughly cleanse, plus provide much-needed moisture due to increased hand washing. For best results, scrub hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse clean. Dr Teal's products are infused with essential oils to relax and rejuvenate your mind and available nationwide at Walmart and Walmart.com.

For more information on the full collection of Dr Teal's personal care and wellness products, stay connected on Instagram and Facebook, or visit them at drteals.com . Additionally, learn more about Teach For America on Instagram, Facebook or visit teachforamerica.org.

ABOUT PDC

PDC Wellness & Personal Care Co. (formerly known as PDC Beauty & Wellness Co.) has its origins in Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., which was founded in 1981. PDC has emerged as a leading growth-oriented wellness and personal care company. PDC's portfolio of category-leading brands includes Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK and available in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit: pdcwellness.com.

ABOUT TEACH FOR AMERICA

Teach For America works in partnership with 350 urban and rural communities across the country to expand educational opportunity for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 64,000 alumni and corps members working in over 9,000 schools nationwide in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classrooms to districts to state houses across America, they are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

###

Contact:

Kaitlin Sheppard

704-644-6920

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr Teal’s

Related Links

https://www.drteals.com/

