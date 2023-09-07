DR TEAL'S IS CHAMPIONING PEAK PERFORMANCE THROUGH ATHLETIC RECOVERY WITH GARRETT WILSON, DERRICK HENRY, AARON DONALD, CALEB WILLIAMS, AND MARVIN HARRISON JR.

News provided by

PDC Brands

07 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's, a leading brand in wellness and self-care, is partnering with a diverse roster of athletes from both professional and college football to underscore the pivotal role of recovery in achieving peak athletic performance. The brand is honored to welcome back stars Aaron Donald and Derrick Henry, and is equally excited to introduce its new partners for the 2023 season: Garrett Wilson, Caleb Williams, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Continue Reading
Recovery is everything. Dr Teal's is a key part of Garrett Wilson's recovery routine.
Recovery is everything. Dr Teal's is a key part of Garrett Wilson's recovery routine.
Dr Teal's has once again teamed up with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to share the importance of muscle recovery.
Dr Teal's has once again teamed up with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to share the importance of muscle recovery.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9199851-dr-teals-athletic-recovery-products-football-partnership/

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Henry, one of the sport's top running backs, have served as Dr Teal's ambassadors for multiple seasons. They are now joined by the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year in Wilson as well as two stars from the college game: Williams, a quarterback voted as college football's best player last season, and Harrison Jr., a wide receiver who is considered the top player in the country at his position.

With these partnerships, Dr Teal's aims to shine a spotlight on the importance of recovery for those who push their body to the limit. The athletes have soaked in Epsom Salts as an integral part of their recovery routines for years - even decades in some cases - to help maintain their competitive edge. Donald, Henry and Wilson have trusted Dr Teal's as part of their recovery routines throughout their professional careers. 

"Dr Teal's has been my go-to recovery solution since I first started using it in 7th grade, when I was playing middle school football," said Wilson. "It's a small ritual for me, that makes such a big difference in how I recover. Dr Teal's is a vital part of my routine to help me perform on the field each day."

Dr Teal's has long been recognized for its commitment to holistic wellness through its range of Epsom salt-based products, which have become essential in the routines of athletes and individuals seeking effective and natural ways to recharge their bodies and minds. Dr Teal's believes that wellness is a way of life and that taking care of your body and mind should be accessible for everyone. That's why the brand is committed to creating accessible recovery solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with a remarkable group of athletes who truly understand the importance of recovery as an integral part of achieving peak performance," said Madie Starvel, Marketing Director of Dr Teal's. "Through this partnership, we aim to empower athletes at all levels to prioritize their well-being and incorporate effective recovery strategies into their routines."

Fans can recover like these athletes with Dr Teal's products available at major retailers in stores and online, and can follow Wilson (@garrettwilson), Williams (@ayeeecaleb), Harrison (@marvinharrisonjr), Henry (@last_king_2), and Donald (@aarondonald99) this season to see how they prepare for competition with Dr Teal's Epsom Salts. Dr Teal's (@drteals) can also be found on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook

For more information, please visit: www.drteals.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Reddish Agency
[email protected] 

SOURCE PDC Brands

Also from this source

CANTU BEAUTY CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL BLACK WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, ANNOUNCING FOURTH YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH WOMEN EMPOWERING NATIONS TO CULTIVATE FEMALE LEADERSHIP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.