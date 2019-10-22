Dr Teal's partners with Veteran All Pro Tight End Jason Witten and 2x Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to promote the benefits of Muscle Recovery as part of their workout routine

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a combined 22 seasons in the league, veteran All Pro Tight End Jason Witten and the reigning, consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald can confidently tell you that a proper training routine integrates post-workout muscle recovery. Both decorated players discovered Dr Teal's Epsom Salts early in their careers and still use it today for muscle recovery and to ease aches and pains.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8628351-dr-teals-jason-witten-aaron-donald-muscle-recovery/

"Dr Teal's is thrilled to partner with Aaron Donald and Jason Witten, who experience firsthand the benefits of balancing rigorous workouts with regimented muscle recovery in order to achieve and maintain peak performance," said Brad Essig, Chief Marketing Officer, PDC Brands. "Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks help to relieve sore muscles and ease aches and pains, whether you are a professional or casual athlete."

All Pro Tight End Jason Witten is no stranger to the power that proper recovery can have on an award-winning career. To the surprise and celebration of fans he has returned for his sixteenth season after a year of retirement.

"Being a game changer means embracing a game changing routine, and that's made possible with Dr Teal's Epsom Salts," said Witten. "After missing only one game in my first fifteen years in the league, I've learned that muscle recovery is a critical part of my training. I've been using Dr Teals Epsom Salt Soaks as part of my post-game recovery for years."

Back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald also recognizes the importance of muscle recovery in his training routine as he continues to dominate in his sixth season with the league: "I push myself every day and using Dr Teal's Epsom Salts helps speed up my recovery time so I can work harder tomorrow."

Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks are available at major retailers nationwide for $4.99-$6.99.

About Dr Teal's

Dr Teal's is a leading wellness and personal care brand offering a range of bath and body products that relax and soothe both body and mind, including: Epsom salt soaks, essential oil infused bath additives, body washes, hand & body lotions, and aluminum free deodorants.

About PDC Brands

Founded in 1981, PDC has emerged as a global leader in beauty and wellness, with a portfolio of category-leading brands including Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's portfolio of products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK and in over 60 markets around the world. For more information, please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com .

