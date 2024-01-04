DR. THERESA HAMLIN ASSUMES ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY

A Pioneer in the Field of Autism and Complex Conditions Takes Over As Head of the Organization

HARRIS, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Theresa Hamlin has assumed the role of CEO of The Center for Discovery® (TCFD, The Center) effective January 1st. Dr. Hamlin was elected to the role by TCFD's Board of Directors in October of 2023, succeeding Patrick H. Dollard, now a senior advisor to the organization. With over four decades of experience, Dr. Hamlin has played an essential role at The Center for years, demonstrating her commitment to advancing the care and understanding of individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Dr. Hamlin first joined The Center in 1983 and was named President in 2020. She is a renowned thought-leader in the field and has been a tireless champion on behalf of those with autism and other complex conditions. Dr. Hamlin lectures both nationally and internationally, authored the book "Autism and The Stress Effect" and many other publications, developed the groundbreaking HealthE6® model of care, and established a world-renowned research program at The Center for Discovery, bringing together physicians and scientists from leading universities across the country.

Dr. Hamlin currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for SUNY Sullivan and was recently appointed to the Healthcare Workforce Industry and Innovation Workgroup for NYS. She was also named a representative to New York State's Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC).

"We are delighted that Dr. Hamlin will lead The Center for Discovery as President and CEO as we embark on this exciting new chapter. She has earned the respect and admiration of our outstanding staff, her peers in the field, and the wonderful families we serve. Dr. Hamlin has the enthusiastic and unwavering support of our Board," said Ed Sweeney, Chairman. "We are beyond grateful for her lifelong devotion to The Center, her dedication to our residents and students, and her unrelenting commitment to excellence. There is no one better to lead The Center at this critical moment in our history than Dr. Terry Hamlin and we are fortunate that she has agreed to do so."

"I am honored and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into a new role as CEO of The Center for Discovery. Over the last 40 years, I have been privileged to be a part of the transformative journey and growth of this organization," Dr. Hamlin said. "I look forward to working alongside our 1,700 incredibly dedicated staff members to further advance our mission of providing the highest quality care to the individuals and communities we serve, while evolving the entire field of complex care."

