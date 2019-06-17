Dr. Theresa Vera Appointed as President of Spire Learning

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Learning, nationally recognized for innovation and quality programming in continuing education, announced today that Theresa Vera, Ph.D., will join Spire Learning as President. "With a solid foundation in place, and with an eye on positioning and preparing ourselves for the future, we are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Vera's caliber and experience step up to lead Spire," said CEO Mark J. Miller. According to Miller, "these are exciting times for the Medical Education industry. The industry is at an inflection point that represents an opportunity to modernize learning strategies and enhance the impact of our efforts so that we collectively ensure meaningful and lasting improvements to patient care." Dr Vera is well positioned to lead Spire in these efforts.

Dr. Vera brings extensive leadership and healthcare industry experience across multiple therapeutic areas, including neuroscience and gastroenterology. For nearly 20 years, Dr. Vera has taken on a variety of roles in medical education, medical communications, corporate training and strategic operations that provide her with the diverse background that will serve as a critical foundation to lead Spire's future transformation. Dr. Vera joins Spire with a reputation for driving strategic initiatives through positive individual, departmental and organizational growth.

Dr. Vera's most recent role was as Global Head, Global Medical Affairs Training at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., where she led business initiatives to enhance the scientific, functional and professional capabilities of the medical affairs organization. Theresa holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Pharmacology and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. "Spire Learning has been known for quality medical education programming for over 10 years. I look forward to collaborating with the Spire team to drive continued excellence in healthcare professional education. As healthcare treatment approaches become increasingly complex, we have an opportunity to be at the forefront in supporting professionals to prepare for the increased complexity of care," Vera said about her new role with Spire.

About Spire Learning

Spire Learning is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey and is dedicated to the mission of enhancing patient care through the design, development and implementation of timely, evidence-based and clinically relevant CME/CE activities in innovative formats that catalyze change, reinforce effective practices and improve healthcare professional performance. Spire Learning strives to consistently adhere to the highest standards of excellence and is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

If you would like more information about Spire Learning, please call 973.605.2922 or email info@spirelearning.com

