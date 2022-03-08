Dr. Thom Mayer Joins LogixHealth As Executive Vice President

BEDFORD, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogixHealth is proud to announce that Thom Mayer, MD, FACEP, FAAP, FACHE, has joined LogixHealth as the Executive Vice President of Leadership. A recognized emergency medicine leader for over 30 years, Dr. Mayer has spent his career advancing the delivery of high-quality emergency medicine.

Dr. Mayer is the coauthor of the widely read, and highly regarded, Straus and Mayer's Emergency Department Management textbook. He has also published dozens of peer-reviewed articles and has written many other important textbooks as well. His latest book, Battling Healthcare Burnout was published in 2021 and received the James Hamilton Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives for the best healthcare leadership book of 2022. Dr. Mayer has dedicated his career to emergency medicine and is a widely recognized expert in healthcare patient experience, leadership and management, ED patient flow and the overall delivery of high-quality emergency department care.

Dr. Mayer was the founder and CEO of BestPractices, a large, multi-site ED group which distinguished itself based upon its high-quality of care. Additionally, Dr. Mayer has also served as Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Inova Fairfax Hospital, a busy 100,000 visit level 1 trauma center, and has won numerous awards including from the American College of Emergency Physicians, Press-Ganey, PRC, the American Public Health Association, and the American College of Healthcare Executives. Most notably, Dr. Mayer was the 2018 winner of the James D. Mills Outstanding Contribution to Emergency Medicine Award, one of the highest honors given by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

In addition to being a Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University and a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Duke University, for the past 20 years Dr. Mayer has served as the Medical Director for the NFL Players Association. His work has been at the forefront of changing concussion diagnosis and management in the NFL and has improved the way in which these athletes are diagnosed and treated. His work with the NFL was recognized by USA Today, who named him one of the "100 Most Important People in the NFL" in honor of his influence, and he has been nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"We are excited about Dr. Mayer's commitment to emergency medicine, his high energy and expertise," says Elijah Berg, MD, FACEP, CEO of LogixHealth, "Dr. Mayer is passionate about the value of emergency medicine and is a leader in developing effective management approaches to delivering consistent, expert, high-quality emergency department care. He has a tireless appetite for innovation."

"I am excited to have joined LogixHealth, and to be part of a team that is able to deliver effective solutions for clients in order to improve the quality of care. LogixHealth's approach of continuous innovation closely aligns with the approach I have always taken in order to provide high quality emergency care. I look forward to leveraging LogixHealth's team and solutions, and to working with ED group leaders to help them optimize their clinical and financial performance," says Dr. Mayer.

