Dr. Thomas A. Pane, Founder of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, Now Has Hospital Privileges at Midtown Surgical Center

Midtown Surgical Center, Which is Located in Delray Beach, Florida, Can Now Accommodate Dr. Pane for a Number of Surgeries and Smaller Medical Procedures

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Thomas A. Pane, a double-board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, is pleased to announce that he now has hospital privileges to perform surgeries at Midtown Surgical Center in Delray Beach, Florida.

To learn more about Dr. Pane's new privileges and what it will mean for his patients, please check out https://acplasticsurg.com/dr-pane-now-has-hospital-privileges-at-midtown-surgical-center-in-southern-palm-beach-county/.

As Dr. Pane noted, the surgical center, which is located at 4600 Linton Blvd., Suite 100, in Delray Beach, Florida, can now accommodate him for a variety of surgeries including tummy tucks, liposuction, fat transfers and face lifts. He will also be able to perform smaller procedures, such as blepharoplasties, that can be done under local anesthesia.

"Patients who live in the Delray Beach, Miami or Ft. Lauderdale areas will find Midtown Surgical Center to be a convenient location," Dr. Pane said, adding that he will still continue to see patients at Atlantic Coast Aesthetics in Palm Beach Gardens.

"But for those who live in Southern Palm Beach County, I am thrilled to be able to see patients closer to where they live."

For anybody who is curious about the term "privileges," Dr. Pane explained that it refers to when a physician is authorized to practice at a certain hospital or medical facility.

"To be granted privileges at Midtown Surgical Center, I had to first earn credentials there. After that, I completed a lengthy application, which was reviewed and then approved," Dr. Pane said.

About Midtown Surgical Center

Midtown Surgical Center website has two fully equipped operating rooms, a minor procedure room for less invasive procedures, and a 6-bed post-surgical recovery unit. The physicians who work there, including Dr. Pane, are all Board Certified Surgeons accredited by the American Board of Surgery and other specialty Surgical Boards.

About Atlantic Coast Aesthetics:

At Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, they specialize in aesthetic, cosmetic and plastic surgery. Founded by Dr. Thomas A. Pane, MD, they are located in North Palm Beach, South Florida. They offer a wide variety of aesthetic, plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures at their practice, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks and facelift surgery. To learn more, visit http://acplasticsurg.com/.

