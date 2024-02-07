DR. THOMAS H. LEE ELECTED TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

07 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Health policy expert brings more than three decades of expertise to Massachusetts' leading health plan

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Thomas H. Lee, one of the country's leading health policy experts, has been elected to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) board of directors. A cardiologist who has long focused on improving the quality and efficiency of health care, he is currently chief medical officer at Press Ganey, the health care performance improvement consulting firm.

"Tom will provide our board with the clinical perspective he's honed over 30 years," said board Chair Dorothy Puhy. "His expertise comes at a critical time as Blue Cross re-focuses its mission on helping to ensure our members receive the exceptional health care they deserve, affordably, equitably and seamlessly."

"I'm pleased to join the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and help it continue to innovate in ways that advance access to quality and affordable health care for all," said Lee.

Before joining Press Ganey, Tom served as network president for Partners Healthcare System, the integrated delivery system created by Brigham and Women's and Massachusetts General Hospitals in 1994 (now known as Mass General Brigham).

"Tom is one of those incredible health care leaders who understands the industry on so many different levels and from so many different angles – as a practicing physician, an expert in measuring and improving patient experience, a health system leader, and an experienced board member at different organizations across the country," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "We are lucky to have such a distinguished thought leader join our board and I greatly look forward to his contributions."

Lee will serve on the board's finance and business performance committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

About Dr. Thomas H. Lee

As chief medical officer for Press Ganey, Dr. Lee is responsible for developing clinical and operational strategies to help providers measure and improve the patient experience. A practicing internist and cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Dr. Lee also became a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a professor of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in 2004.

Dr. Lee's research in clinical epidemiology has resulted in more than 300 articles published in peer-reviewed journals and four books on health care, including "Healthcare's Path Forward: How Ongoing Crises Are Creating New Standards for Excellence." He is a member of the editorial board of The New England Journal of Medicine and serves on the board of directors of Geisinger Health System; the board of directors of Health Leads; and the panel of health advisors of the Congressional Budget Office.

Dr. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and his MD from Cornell University Medical College. He received a Master of Science in Epidemiology from Harvard School of Public Health.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Also from this source

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PRIORITIZES WOMEN'S HEALTH WITH NEW CLINICAL TEAM AND EXPANDED CARE OPTIONS

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PRIORITIZES WOMEN'S HEALTH WITH NEW CLINICAL TEAM AND EXPANDED CARE OPTIONS

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced a new suite of offerings, including a new clinical team and expanded care...
BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF RISK AND AUDIT OFFICER

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF RISK AND AUDIT OFFICER

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced that Dawn Perry has been named chief risk and audit officer, senior counsel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.