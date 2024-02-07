DR. THOMAS H. LEE ELECTED TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Tom will provide our board with the clinical perspective he's honed over 30 years," said board Chair Dorothy Puhy. "His expertise comes at a critical time as Blue Cross re-focuses its mission on helping to ensure our members receive the exceptional health care they deserve, affordably, equitably and seamlessly."

"I'm pleased to join the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and help it continue to innovate in ways that advance access to quality and affordable health care for all," said Lee.

Before joining Press Ganey, Tom served as network president for Partners Healthcare System, the integrated delivery system created by Brigham and Women's and Massachusetts General Hospitals in 1994 (now known as Mass General Brigham).

"Tom is one of those incredible health care leaders who understands the industry on so many different levels and from so many different angles – as a practicing physician, an expert in measuring and improving patient experience, a health system leader, and an experienced board member at different organizations across the country," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "We are lucky to have such a distinguished thought leader join our board and I greatly look forward to his contributions."

Lee will serve on the board's finance and business performance committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

About Dr. Thomas H. Lee

As chief medical officer for Press Ganey, Dr. Lee is responsible for developing clinical and operational strategies to help providers measure and improve the patient experience. A practicing internist and cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Dr. Lee also became a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a professor of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in 2004.

Dr. Lee's research in clinical epidemiology has resulted in more than 300 articles published in peer-reviewed journals and four books on health care, including "Healthcare's Path Forward: How Ongoing Crises Are Creating New Standards for Excellence." He is a member of the editorial board of The New England Journal of Medicine and serves on the board of directors of Geisinger Health System; the board of directors of Health Leads; and the panel of health advisors of the Congressional Budget Office.

Dr. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and his MD from Cornell University Medical College. He received a Master of Science in Epidemiology from Harvard School of Public Health.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts