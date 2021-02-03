Dr. Thomas J. Safranek Joins TotalWellness as Chief Medical Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalWellness, an independent corporate wellness company of health care workers and employee wellness and vaccination partners, is announcing the hiring of Dr. Thomas J. Safranek as chief medical officer. Dr. Safranek brings TotalWellness a broad range of experience and skill sets, including board certification in internal medicine and infectious diseases, as well as knowledge and relationships gained during his years of work in governmental public health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Safranek has spent over 30 years in applied epidemiology in Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health. While primarily focused on infectious diseases, Dr. Safranek has been a leader in state and national public health informatics and preparedness initiatives. In August 2020, Dr. Safranek was a co-recipient of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologist's 2020 Pumphandle Award. This national award is given annually and recognizes outstanding achievement in the field of applied epidemiology.

"Through 20 years of mass worksite influenza vaccinations numbering over 150,000 vaccines each year, TotalWellness represents a homegrown, off-the-shelf solution that addresses the many challenges of mass COVID vaccination," said Dr. Safranek. "I'm eager to place the TotalWellness mass vaccination platform at the disposal of Nebraska and other jurisdictions, many of which are attempting to re-create this infrastructure in the middle of the crisis. This could be a game-changer for state and local health departments whose workforce is increasingly fatigued one year into the COVID pandemic."

Dr. Safranek most recently served as the Nebraska State Epidemiologist and special adviser to the CEO at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. His expertise will help to expand TotalWellness's footprint within their existing network while expanding the services they offer more broadly across the country.

"TotalWellness is working to help support an unprecedented vaccination campaign, and we are thrilled to have someone with Dr. Safranek's knowledge and expertise on board," said Alan Kohll, founder and president of TotalWellness. "We are focused on making the vaccination process safe, easy and accessible to all, and Dr. Safranek is the ideal person to guide us in these efforts."

About TotalWellness

Founded in 1998, TotalWellness is an independent wellness services provider that partners with companies of all sizes to facilitate custom wellness solutions. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, TotalWellness offers tailored corporate health and wellness services, including biometric screenings and flu shots. With more than 9,000 health care professionals nationwide, TotalWellness provides wellness solutions for employers, insurance plans, wellness vendors and brokers. To learn more, visit TotalWellnessHealth.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

