Dr. Thomas Serena, MD, FACS, FACHM, MAPWCA Has Agreed to be MDM Wound Ventures, Inc's Clinical and Research Director

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDM Wound Ventures Inc., the manufacturer of EZ Debride, is announcing Dr. Thomas Serena has agreed to the position of Clinical and Research Director at MDM Wound Ventures, Inc. Dr. Thomas E. Serena MD FACS FACHM MAPWCA, Founder and Medical Director of The SerenaGroup®, a family of wound, hyperbaric and research companies.

To date he has opened and operates wound care centers across the United Sates and globally. Dr. Serena has been the lead or Principal investigator in over 100 clinical trials, including gene therapy for critical limb ischemia, antimicrobial dressings, growth factors, topical and parenteral antibiotics and CTP therapy. He holds numerous patents on wound care devices and dressings.

He is recognized internationally as an expert in the field of wound healing: He has more than 250 published papers and has given more than 2000 invited lectures throughout the world. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Wound Healing Society and served two terms on the board of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care (AAWC) and is now Past-President. He has also been Vice-President of the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine and President of the American Professional Wound Care Association.

MDM Wound Ventures, Inc., develops and manufactures innovative and disruptive products for diabetic limb salvage and advanced wound care clinicians and providers, globally.

