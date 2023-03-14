Dr. Thomas T. Jeneby Welcomes Esteemed Board Certified Dr. Agustín Cornejo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are honored to welcome Dr. Agustín Cornejo, board certified plastic surgeon to the team here at The Plastic and Cosmetic Center of South Texas. Affectionately known as, Dr. Latin Heat™, Dr. Cornejo has built a fast fan base here in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Cornejo has been serving the South Texas community since 2017 and has performed over 3,000 plastic surgery procedures of the face, breast and body, as a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Cornejo joins the prestigious Dr. Jeneby or "Dr. Boom Boom Pow™.