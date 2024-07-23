Dr. Thomas Wright of Lipedema Surgical Solutions and Dr. Karen Herbst of ALT Win Prestigious 2024 PRS Global Open Best Paper Award for Reconstructive Surgery

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Thomas Wright, a leading expert in the field of lipedema treatment, along with his esteemed co-authors, is proud to announce that their manuscript, "Lipedema Reduction Surgery Improves Pain, Mobility, Physical Function, and Quality of Life: Case Series Report," has been awarded the 2024 PRS Global Open Best Paper Award for "BEST RECONSTRUCTIVE PAPER."

Type 3 Stage 3 Lipedema. Notice the disproportionate size of the buttucks, hips, thighs, and calves compared to the smaller waist. Note the lobules on the lateral thighs, knees, and upper arms. Best Reconstructive Paper Award

The Editorial and Publishing staff of PRS Global Open meticulously analyzed data from all manuscripts published in 2023, considering the number of times each article was accessed on PRSGlobalOpen.com and Ovid. This comprehensive review ensured an unbiased selection process, with Dr. Wright's paper emerging as the clear winner in the reconstructive category.

Summary of the Award-Winning Paper

The manuscript addresses the significant impact of Lipedema Reduction Surgery (LRS) on patients with lipedema, a chronic inflammatory subcutaneous adipose-rich connective tissue disease affecting millions of women worldwide. The study is a retrospective chart review of 189 women, with detailed analysis conducted on 66 women before and after undergoing LRS. The paper reports common comorbidities such as hypermobile joints, spider/varicose veins, arthritis, and hypothyroidism. The findings highlight significant improvements in knee flexion, gait, patient-reported outcomes, mobility, and overall quality of life post-surgery. These results are comparable to those seen after total knee replacement.

About the Authors: Dr. Thomas Wright and Dr. Karen Herbst

Dr. Thomas Wright is the medical director of Lipedema Surgical Solutions. He is a specialist in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. He has published half a dozen peer reviewed papers on Lipedema and related fat diseases. Through his research and practice, Dr. Wright continues to contribute to the understanding of lipedema and the advancement of reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Karen L. Herbst, a prominent board-certified endocrinologist, is the Head of Research and Director of Diagnostic and Preventative Medicine at The Roxbury Institute, home to the Advanced Lipedema Treatment (ALT) program. She is an internationally recognized authority on lipedema and associated adipose disorders. She is the lead author of the US Standard of Care Guidelines and has contributed to numerous other highly regarded peer-reviewed publications on lipedema.

What is Lipedema:

Lipedema is a congenital connective tissue disease that affects the subcutaneous tissue (adipose and surrounding tissue) primarily in women. The exact cause of Lipedema is not known, but there is a clear genetic predisposition. It can cause pain, swelling and impair the mobility of the women with the disease. Untreated lipedema can lead to secondary lymphedema and disability.

Quote:

"I am honored that our paper was chosen by the PRS Global Open to be the most impactful reconstructive paper of 2023. I hope that this recognition will spread awareness about the treatment option of Lipedema Reduction Surgery LRS and the mobility and quality of life benefits that LRS can offer for women with lipedema." Dr. Thomas Wright.

The full paper is available for review at PRS Global Open. https://journals.lww.com/prsgo/fulltext/2023/11000/lipedema_reduction_surgery_improves_pain,.73.aspx

