Dr. Tim Seelig, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director, Guest Conducts The Mormon Tabernacle Choir And Orchestra At Temple Square Concert At Shoreline Amphitheatre

In addition, 30 members of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus participated in a special sound check prior to the concert. The sound check included a meet-and-greet with Dr. Mack Wilberg, Music Director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Sixteen members of SFGMC also had the opportunity to sing with the Choir as they rehearsed. Two other guest choirs from the San Francisco Bay Area—the San Jose Pop Up Choir and the Grand Chamber Group—also participated in the sound check.

"As an openly gay conductor, I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to stand in front of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, much less conduct it," said Seelig. "During yesterday's rehearsal and throughout the performance, there was an immediate bond between the two choirs provided by the music. In this time when families are being torn apart at our borders, it is my hope that events such as this will remind us all not to do the same thing to our own families. For me, that is what conducting the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was about. We can all be better at reaching out and loving one another—even with our differences. This was a huge first step for that."

Mormon Tabernacle Choir President Ron Jarrett adds, "It was such an honor to have Dr. Seelig conduct the Choir. This was a beautiful moment for both of our organizations to be unified through music."

Seelig is a conductor, singer, teacher, and motivational speaker. In addition to being the Artistic Director of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, he maintains a busy guest-conducting schedule throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

Dr. Seelig holds four degrees, including the Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of North Texas and the Diploma from the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. He has authored seven books and DVDs on choral technique. Recordings have won multiple awards and have been on Billboard Top Ten and iTunes Top Ten classical charts.

In addition to conducting and writing, he has commissioned choral works for a variety of amazing organizations. Recent commissions with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus include "Tyler's Suite" for the Tyler Clementi Foundation, and "I Am Harvey Milk" and "Unbreakable" by Tony Award-nominated composer Andrew Lippa.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS

For 40 years, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has courageously served as the international standard bearer for a powerful and accomplished mix of high-caliber performance, human rights, community activism, empowerment and inclusiveness, establishing it as an icon among LGBT organizations.

