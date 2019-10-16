Dr. TJ Gan to Present at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced an upcoming presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Dr. Gan will present and lead a discussion around acute pain and an alternative approach to pain management. Patients often report moderate-to-severe pain following procedures or surgery. In the recovery room, there are potential complications associated with uncontrolled pain, including extended PACU time and increased readmission rates. An innovative advance in opioid analgesia has recently been approved and may offer potential advantages where there may be postoperative limitations.

"I'm pleased to present a new innovative option for managing moderate-to-severe acute pain as part of the Enhanced Recovery strategy as it is consistent with our objective with moving away from invasive modalities," said Dr. Gan.

Details on the presentation are as follows: Title: Matching the PK and the Pain Profiles: An Innovative Approach to Analgesia in the PACU Presenter: Dr. TJ Gan, MD, MBA, MHS, FRCA (UK), FRCA (Ire), LicAc

Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology

Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine Date/Time: Sunday, October 20, 2019; 12:00pm-1:00pm ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL, Room 415A

Dr. TJ Gan is Professor and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. Previously, Dr. Gan was Professor of Anesthesiology and Vice Chairman for Clinical Research and Faculty Development at Duke University. Dr. Gan received his medical training at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London. He has attained licensure in acupuncture from the British College of Acupuncture and a Master in Clinical Research as well as a Master in Business Administration (MBA).

Dr. Gan is the Founding President of the American Society for Enhanced Recovery (ASER), President of the Perioperative Quality Initiative (POQI), a Past President of the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) and the International Society for Anesthetic Pharmacology (ISAP). Dr. Gan is also a Council Member of the Association of Academic Anesthesiology Chairs (AAAC). He has published over 250 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and numerous books and books chapters. Dr. Gan has served as an invited speaker for many national and international professional conferences and as principal investigator or co-investigator for over 100 clinical trials, with total awarded grant funding of more than $23 million, focusing on enhanced recovery, postoperative nausea and vomiting, as well as pain, fluid and hemodynamic management, and anesthetic pharmacology.

The American Society of Anesthesiology's annual meeting unites more than 14,000 clinicians, thought leaders, and professionals from around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.asahq.org/annualmeeting.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso®(sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. Zalviso is not approved in the U.S. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acelrx.com

