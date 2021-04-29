Dr. Tonya Hongsermeier, former informatics executive at Cerner, Partners HealthCare, and Lahey Health, joins Elimu Informatics to lead product design and customer success

Dr. Hongsermeier was previously Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Lahey Health (now Beth Israel Lahey Health ), where she supported a large electronic health record (EHR) migration and achievement of HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 7 status. She will lead Elimu's product innovation and implementation strategies, reporting to CEO James Shalaby.

As a former Chief Medical Informatics Officer, researcher, internal medicine physician, and clinical knowledge management specialist, Dr. Hongsermeier brings a unique perspective to Elimu, combining a deep understanding of healthcare ecosystem integration requirements, stakeholder needs, technical expertise, and a strategic vision in the ongoing advancement of clinical decision support, patient empowerment, and innovative collaborative care approaches.

"Tonya is an accomplished health IT professional with an extremely diverse background and expertise in many areas in healthcare delivery, clinical knowledge management, EHR deployment, informatics research, data semantics and systems integration," said Shalaby. "We are excited to have her join our team and look forward to leveraging her perspective in Elimu's strategic direction."

"I am delighted to join Elimu and look forward to collaborating with this innovative team," said Dr. Hongsermeier. "I am impressed with Elimu's platform and diverse range of services. The company is well-positioned to support a broad array of organizations in our collective journey towards building greater clinical intelligence, integration, coordination and patient engagement within the healthcare ecosystem."

Elimu's Sapphire App Assembler platform enables the agile development of Smart on FHIR decision support apps that can integrate and interoperate with a myriad of healthcare information systems. Each of the company's apps utilizes the same integration points and is assembled using the same standard processes. As a result, Elimu delivers solutions for hospitals and health systems at a lower cost, with faster implementations, and far less complexity.

Dr. Hongsermeier studied medicine at Boston University and trained in internal medicine at the New England Deaconess Hospital. After practicing medicine at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, she received an MBA from Boston University's School of Management and served in a variety of positions in industry, ultimately finding her way into technology as a backbone for a continuously learning, patient-centered, digital healthcare system.

Dr. Hongsermeier's prior positions in informatics include senior roles at InterQual, where she was Director of Medical Informatics, and Cerner Corporation, where she was Vice President of Knowledge Management and Patient Safety. She then served as Principal Informatician in Clinical Informatics R&D at Partners Healthcare, where she led the development of a renowned Clinical Decision Support and Knowledge Management team within the Clinical Informatics Research and Development Group and implemented a variety of leading-edge tools and governance structures to improve the embedding of clinical knowledge in electronic health records.

As a team lead on the government-funded Clinical Decision Support Consortium, Advancing Clinical Decision Support research project, and the Health eDecisions Initiative, she worked closely with Aziz Boxwala, who is now Elimu's President. She also served as the inaugural co-chair for the Semantic Web Healthcare-Life Sciences Special Interest Group for the World Wide Web Consortium under Tim Berners-Lee.

About Elimu Informatics

Since 2005, Elimu Informatics' team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and engineers has delivered products and services in the areas of clinical decision support, knowledge management and workflow integration for some of the most recognized names in the healthcare industry. Our visual SMART on FHIR app assembler enables customers to build–without the aid of engineers–agile and innovative clinical decision support solutions that integrate and interoperate with a diverse range of health information technology systems. Elimu's mission is to deliver custom, knowledge-driven workflows into your EHR and other HIT systems through standard, cost-effective means. Visit us at https://www.elimu.io/.

