Dr. Tre Pennie, Former Candidate for U.S. Congress, introduces 501(c)3 organization called "EARN-IT USA Foundation" to uplift underserved majority-minority districts through education and training

DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tre Pennie, former candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas Congressional District 30, formed the EARN-IT USA Foundation www.earnitusa.org to create career opportunities for residents in the 121 underserved majority-minority districts across the United States.

Dr. Pennie stated, "The mission of the EARN-IT USA Foundation is to inspire people to aspire and to reach beyond the bounds of their perceived limitations." He cautioned that for years, people who have never experienced life in the inner-city have tried to counsel underserved communities about their shortcomings without understanding the socioeconomic and cultural influences that impact life in these communities. Conversely, Dr. Pennie provides EARN-IT USA Foundation with the ability to address these issues head-on based on his background, experience, and education.