Dr. Tre Pennie, Republican Candidate for U.S. Congress, announces Merit-based Cannabis Plan called "EARN-IT: Cannabis" to Coincide with the MORE ACT vote

On June 24, 2020, Candidate Pennie released an economic recovery plan that many described as the 21 st Century version of the New Deal called EARN-IT, which stands for Economic – Academic – Reward – Network – In – Training. https://www.pennieforcongress.com/pdf/Pennie_EARN-IT-44b.pdf Under the plan, government would play its traditional role of supporting public works projects and community initiatives, but corporations and people will have an opportunity to earn economic and social rewards based on their involvement.

In the weeks subsequent to the release of EARN-IT, Congress, state legislators and attorney generals across the country began advocating for federal legislation to legalize cannabis to promote economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 crisis. In acknowledging the potential $129 billion nationwide economic impact of the cannabis industry; if done right – with proper federal regulation and oversight, we can begin to lift underserved communities out of poverty, reduce minority incarceration rates related to marijuana offenses and create sustainable markets resistant to online marketplace monopolies.

EARN-IT: Cannabis provides a "new vision" for dealing with existing socioeconomic challenges in underserved majority-minority districts across America, while considering ongoing legislative efforts to legalize and profit from cannabis. EARN-IT: Cannabis is a merit-based approach focused on education, training, and business opportunities to ensure that underserved majority-minority districts like Texas Congressional District 30 have a seat at the table in this lucrative emerging market.

SOURCE Tre Pennie for Congress Campaign

