Dr. Tre Pennie, U.S. Congressional Candidate (Texas CD30), Releases Israel Policy

The relationship between the United States of America and Israel is one built upon shared values as much as mutual interests. Continuing the strong relationship between Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, and America, the world's first Democratic Republic is an important task that transcends political parties. As a member of Congress, I will do my part to ensure the continuation of that strong alliance through the support of those policies which insure a strong Israel, a strong United States, and a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. Because it is in America's interest, I will work to ensure that the Israel continues to have the tools required to defend itself.

Security Assistance: I support the U.S./Israel Memorandum of Understanding and the agreed-upon $38 billion in military aid to Israel in the 2018-2028 time period and I will support and vote for the Foreign Aid Appropriations bills that implement these commitments. Joint programs like: The Iron Dome, short and medium range missile defense system, the David's Sling medium to long range missile defense system, and the Tactical High Energy Laser program strengthen the defensive capabilities of both nations.

Iran: Iran is the world's largest state-sponsor of terrorism. Both Israel and the United States face dire threats from the potential of a nuclear Iran. Israel also faces an existential threat and continues to face direct and ongoing threats from Iran Forces in Syria, and from Iran's proxies in Lebanon and in the West Bank. I strongly support President Trump's decision to withdraw from the flawed Iran deal and to exert maximum economic pressure on Iran until Iran renounces the pursuit of nuclear weapons and its support for regional and global terrorism. I will support further sanctions on Iran and its proxies as necessary to discourage and deter Iran from pursuit of its international terrorism agenda and continued proxy attacks on Israel. I reaffirm that every nation has an inherent right to self-defense, and I recognize and support Israel's need to defend itself from acts of terror aimed at its citizens.

BDS: The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction (BDS) movement is a thinly disguised anti-Semitic economic movement to cause economic harm to Israel. It seeks to isolate and weaken the only democracy in the Middle East, and ignores the wrongs committed by numerous totalitarian regimes that regularly and dramatically disregard Human Rights. The BDS movement makes peaceful resolution of Middle East conflict less likely, and I oppose it as an anti-Semitic policy.

Statehood: President Trump is commended for moving the United States Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital city of Israel.

I recognize the enormous value that Israeli advancements in technology, medicine, and cyber defense have for both our nations, and I look forward to supporting the continuation and enhancement of the U.S.-Israel relationship in all these areas. I will support the U.S.-Israel relationship because it is in America's interest, and because it is the right thing to do.

"Since the foundation of the State of Israel, the United States has stood by her and helped her to pursue security, peace, and economic growth. Our friendship is based on historic moral and strategic ties, as well as our shared dedication to democracy." – President Ronald Reagan

