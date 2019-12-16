Dr. Trent Haywood Joins Myndshft as Head of Product Strategy and Innovation

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft Technologies, a leading provider of real-time benefit check and prior authorization technology for clinical labs, home infusion and other alternative site care providers today announced the addition of Trent Haywood, M.D., J.D. as Head of Product Strategy and Innovation. As a member of Myndshft's executive team, Dr. Haywood will help shape the company's product vision and strategy, and help co-lead Myndshft's expansion into the payer and benefits management market.

Most recently, Dr. Haywood served as Chief Medical Officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association where he was responsible for guiding medical policy and clinical programs for the association's 36 member health plans. In addition, he served as President of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute, a benefit corporation focused on addressing social determinants of health for BCBS plans.

Previously, Dr. Haywood led national efforts to implement value-based healthcare as Chief Medical Officer at VHA, Inc. and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). He earned a medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Haywood to our team," said Myndshft CEO, Ron Wince. "His vast knowledge of all facets of the healthcare delivery system and his deep industry network will be invaluable in informing our future product direction and helping us realize the potential of our platform to improve the experience of patients, providers, and payers."

"I share Myndshft's belief that the path to better patient outcomes starts with freeing providers and payers from time-consuming administrative tasks that impede patient care," said Dr. Haywood. "By leveraging AI and blockchain technology, we can reset healthcare delivery workflows and resolve matters for patients in seconds that used to take days."

About Myndshft

Myndshft's software-as-a-service automates and simplifies time-consuming healthcare administrative tasks associated with prior authorization, eligibility and benefits verification, and patient financial responsibility, freeing providers and payers to concentrate more fully on patient care. Myndshft was founded in 2018, and works with leading providers, payers, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit myndshft.com.

