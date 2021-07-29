Dr. Trey Mouch Joins Central Texas Pain Center in Austin and Bee Cave

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Trey Mouch has joined the Central Texas Pain Center team after finishing his interventional pain fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Dr. Mouch will be providing patient care for Central Texas Pain Center in the rapidly growing Central and South Austin and Bee Cave neighborhoods of Austin, TX.

According to Dr. Pankaj Mehta, Chief Medical Officer, trained at Harvard Medical School and Cleveland Clinic, member of the Pain Specialists of America Clinical Advisory Board, Medical Director, PSA Ambulatory Surgical Center of Killeen and Director of Research and Clinical Training for the company's two ambulatory surgery centers,"We have been looking for a highly trained interventional pain doctor to join us in Austin to provide care for our growing patient base, and we couldn't be happier to have Dr. Mouch join our team to increase our capacity to treat patients in this region's growing interventional pain market."

A native of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Mouch completed medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. He has special interests in cancer pain, peripheral nerve therapies, and minimally invasive spinal therapy, including spinal cord stimulation and spinal decompression Therapies. In addition, he firmly believes in a personalized and multidisciplinary approach to pain management to reduce patients' level of pain and increase their quality of life.

In his spare time, Dr. Mouch enjoys soccer, golfing, home brewing, travel and creative writing.

About Central Texas Pain Center

Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from all types of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's 17 interventional pain clinics and urine toxicology labs. Pain Specialists of America also manages two ambulatory surgical centers located in Austin and Killeen, TX, and provides management services to the Hunters Creek Pharmacy. Many of the physician leaders supported by Pain Specialists of America have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to provide best in class administrative support so that these practices can focus on providing patients exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments.

