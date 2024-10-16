Dr. Tuggs Unveils Gentleman's Lotion, the Ultimate Self-Pleasure Lotion for Men

New men's sexual wellness brand breaks barriers, empowering men to embrace self-care – no stigma, just satisfaction.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Dr. Tuggs, a pioneering sexual wellness brand dedicated to redefining personal care for men. Dr. Tuggs is committed to offering a fresh, innovative approach to male intimacy products, with a mission to empower men to embrace self-care without stigma or shame.

"Our mission is simple: to make men feel good about feeling good," said Jason Veselak, Founder and CEO at Dr. Tuggs. "We know that talking about men's "me time" can feel like a taboo, but at Dr. Tuggs, we believe it's time to lighten up and embrace what we're all doing anyway. Plus, why settle for subpar body lotion when you can have the best?"

The cornerstone of the Dr. Tuggs brand is its flagship product, Gentleman's Lotion - a specially formulated cream designed to take masturbation to the next level. With a focus on quality, Dr. Tuggs' products are crafted from premium ingredients, ensuring an unparalleled experience that prioritizes both pleasure and health. The company has already achieved significant success on social media, reaching millions each month on Instagram with its comedic and edgy content.

But Dr. Tuggs isn't just about getting off – we're about getting it right. Our lotion is crafted to be skin-friendly, cruelty-free and packaged in recyclable materials, so you can feel as good about your choice as you do about the results.

To celebrate the launch, Dr. Tuggs is offering a special promotion through its website, drtuggs.com, with discounts available for a limited time. The brand is also planning a series of educational and awareness campaigns to foster open conversations around male self-care.

Dr. Tuggs is a forward-thinking male self-care brand dedicated to providing high-quality, tailor-made products designed specifically for men's sexual wellness. Founded in 2024, Dr. Tuggs aims to challenge societal norms and create a positive space for male self-care, encouraging men to take charge of their own well-being.

For more information about Dr. Tuggs and its products, visit drtuggs.com or follow Dr. Tuggs on social media @drtuggs.

[email protected]

