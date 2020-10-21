Dr. Tyrone Burton Spotlights Systemic Inequities in Education and Challenges Leaders in New Book

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader builder and Turnaround Titan Dr. Tyrone D. Burton shares a roadmap for overcoming the by-products of a failing educational system in The Reframing of American Education (Mynd Matters Publishing).

With the impact of COVID-19 causing disruption to schools across the country, the implementation of virtual learning is expected to widen the achievement gap, opportunity gap, wealth gap, and the hope gap. Therefore, leaving more students and families undersupported, underserved, and undereducated.

Book mockup of Tyrone Burton's new release

Based on in-depth research as well as first-hand experiences, The Reframing of American Education forces everyone from educators to politicians to consider why we inherently do the things we do as it relates to liberty and justice for all. Using the four-pronged approach of Humanistic, Political, Structural, and Symbolic Frames of Education, Dr. Burton challenges long-standing educational practices and policies, thereby serving as a clarion call to right the systemic wrongs that have been ingrained in our society, particularly, to those who have been lost, locked out, and, ultimately, left behind.

Dr. Burton holds a bachelor's degree in Instrumental and Vocal Music Education from Northeast Louisiana State University, a master's degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Louisiana State University, and a doctorate from Seton Hall University in Educational Leadership and Management Policy. He is the CEO of Passion-Driven Leadership and a turnaround specialist with the Rensselaerville Institute, an educational think tank based in Albany, New York.

Published by Mynd Matters Publishing, The Reframing of American Education is available in print and ebook wherever books are sold.

Media Contact:

Renita Bryant

Phone: 888-833-2548

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

the-reframing-of-american.png

The Reframing of American Education Book

Book mockup of Tyrone Burton's new release

Related Links

Mynd Matters Publishing

Passion-Driven Leadership

SOURCE Mynd Matters Publishing