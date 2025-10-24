Dr. Uma Naidoo Joins Outro Health to Advance Integrative Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry for People Ready to Taper Off Antidepressants

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outro Health is proud to announce that Dr. Uma Naidoo, a best-selling author, Harvard-trained psychiatrist, chef, nutritionist, and named "America's Nutritional Psychiatrist" by the press, has joined the company as a Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine Advisor. Her appointment advances Outro's commitment to science-backed, non-drug interventions for individuals tapering off antidepressants.

Co-founded by Dr. Mark Horowitz, the world's leading researcher on safely stopping psychiatric medications, Outro offers the only clinically-tested platform for Americans who want to safely stop taking their antidepressants.

Dr. Naidoo's evidence-based expertise in nutritional psychiatry and non-drug interventions adds a new dimension to Outro's clinical model. Often referred to as the "mood-food" expert, her work offers strategies for healing the brain through food, lifestyle, and integrative mental health practices. She is the author of two national bestsellers, and a recognized global pioneer of Nutritional Psychiatry and Culinary Psychiatry.

"Outro is pioneering a new and important pillar of psychiatry," Dr. Naidoo said. "Our medical system has plenty of strategies for putting patients on antidepressants with no credible or consistent strategies for taking them off. Food, which truly is medicine for the mind, can support this process. I am ecstatic to combine my expertise with that of Dr. Horowitz and the Outro team to support individuals in finding integrative options for long-term wellbeing."

Dr. Naidoo's clinical lens complements that of Outro co-founder Dr. Horowitz, the author of the The Maudsley Deprescribing Guidelines, the only clinical guidebook for deprescribing psychiatric medications. His peer-reviewed protocols have informed national guidelines across the world and inform the foundation of Outro's science-backed care.

"It is an honor to welcome such an esteemed thought leader and health expert as Dr. Naidoo to Outro's advisory circle," said Brandon Goode, co-founder and CEO of Outro. "Her expertise will and already is supporting our patients with the tools they need to reduce their dependence on medication and explore sustainable non-drug options for their mental wellbeing."

In addition to clinician programming and training, including integration of her MGH Nutritional Psychiatry Primer, Dr. Naidoo will support Outro's national education campaigns around non-drug mental health interventions.

To learn more about Outro or to explore upcoming programs with Dr. Naidoo, visit: www.outro.com and www.umanaidoomd.com.

Teresa Bigelow

Founder

Spiral5

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Outro Health