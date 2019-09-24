Dr. Vantine, SPA CEO and President, Named GovCon Awards Finalist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Vantine, SPA CEO and President, was named a finalist in the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC) Government Contractor (GovCon) Awards program.

Presented annually, the purpose of the GovCon Awards is to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's government contracting sector and for the second year in a row Dr. Vantine was named a finalist as Executive of the Year for companies with $75 million -$300 million in revenue.

"The 2019 Greater Washington Government Contractor Award finalists are the pre-eminent leaders in the government contracting community," said Julie Coons, Northern Virginia Chamber president and CEO. "The selection process is highly competitive, and all finalists should be very proud of this achievement."

"I am extremely honored to be named a finalist in the Executive of the Year category," Dr. Vantine said. "Any success I am recognized for is a direct result of the incredible team we have working at Systems Planning and Analysis, providing critical support to our clients as they make nation security decisions every day."

The winners will be named during the 17th annual awards gala on Nov. 6 at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, the premier awards event for the Washington area government contracting community.

About SPA: Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. SPA's distinguished reputation for over 45 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers. For more information about SPA, please visit www.spa.com.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spa.com

