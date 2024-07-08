Dr. Victor Rossi Named 2024 NJ Chiropractor of the Year

First introduced to chiropractic as a child, Dr. Rossi recalls visiting his great-grandmother and watching as his family's chiropractor made house calls to treat his great-grandmother's maladies, including rheumatological conditions and relative immobility. He recalls witnessing the sometimes seemingly miraculous transformation in his great grandmother's post-treatment.

Dr. Rossi earned his baccalaureate in Physiology and Zoology from Rutgers University and continued his studies at Rutgers Graduate Cardiovascular Physiology program. He began his chiropractic career at the New York Chiropractic College (NYCC). He graduated cum laude from NYCC, earning several distinct honors upon graduation, including the Outstanding Technique Award and Distinguished Service Award.

A city dweller most of his youth, Dr. Rossi moved to Brigantine upon his graduation from NYCC. He began practicing in Egg Harbor City as an associate in 1990 and has since become the principal shareholder in his practice, Spine One Chiropractic. Dr. Rossi has successfully grown his single office practice to a four-location chiropractic group employing a team of five doctors and over 20 staff members. Spine One Chiropractic Center has offices in Northfield, Egg Harbor City, Atlantic City, and Cherry Hill, N.J.

Dr. Rossi has focused much of his career on the treatment of patients injured in motor vehicle trauma, sports trauma, and day-to-day lifetime wear and tear musculoskeletal maladies. He has logged countless hours in post-graduate education in trauma-related coursework and MRI interpretation. Dr. Rossi has been admitted by the Superior Courts of NJ countless times as an expert witness in chiropractic and an expert in spine MRI interpretation. Dr. Rossi has been awarded the annual "Top Docs" distinction for outstanding NJ Chiropractor consecutively since 2013. He has also been awarded the ANJC Distinguished Service award in 2019. He continually receives high accolades from his patients and colleagues alike for always striving for excellence in both clinical skills and bedside manner.

Dr. Rossi supports and donates to American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Society, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, & Humane Society of Atlantic County.

He is also a 32° Master Mason, member of Masonic Lodge #79 Egg Harbor Township, and a member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry- Collingswood.

Dr. Rossi is a charter member of the AANJC established in 2004. He is currently serving his third two-year term as its Vice President. In addition, Dr. Rossi serves as the Chairperson of the ANJC Continuing Education Committee as well as the Chairperson of the ANJC Legislative Committee. He is committed and determined to give back to his profession and pass the torch to the next generation of chiropractors in NJ. www.DRVICTORROSSI.COM.

