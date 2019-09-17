Dr. Vincent "Doc" Malfitano Obtains Business And Liquor Licenses For The Historic Delta Saloon And The Bonanza Saloon, Operated By Virginia City Gaming

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been many challenges in recent years for Dr. Vincent "Doc" Malfitano, the Owner of the two most Historic and Famous Saloons in the fabled enclave known as Virginia City, Nevada. Today, it was announced that despite all that has been dealt him, Dr. Malfitano has been granted Business and Liquor Licenses for both properties by Storey County.

"I am pleased that the County has approved my applications and I look forward to continuing my business ventures in Virginia City," said Dr. Malfitano. "The Delta Saloon and the Bonanza Saloon have a vibrant relevance for this town and we are excited that tourists and our local residents can continue to enjoy their rich and storied history."

Dr. Malfitano's challenges with the businesses started soon after purchased both properties in October 2014. The following year, the County Commissioners stripped Dr. Malfitano of his business licenses and used disparate treatment towards his business applications.

During those hearings, Sheriff Antinoro, who performed all the background and financial investigations of Malfitano, recommended approval of the applications. Antinoro was adamant in the open public hearings and stated that "Dr. Malfitano passed and surpassed all criteria for all licenses applied for and that you, the Commissioners, are using tactics and reasoning that has never been applied to any other applicant."

When asked about the licensing ordeal, Dr. Malfitano calmly stated, "I can't worry about the actions of others that may act inappropriately, for whatever those reasons may be, I am single minded with respect to running my business, employing folks and serving the community, the cards fall where the cards fall."

The Delta Saloon and the Bonanza Saloon are open for business every day and feature an amazing collection of relics and memorabilia from throughout the history of Virginia City. The businesses also offer a wide selection of food and dining options, and host many corporate, wedding and other private events throughout the year.

More information can be found on the website for The Delta Saloon at thedeltasaloon.com.

SOURCE Virginia City Gaming