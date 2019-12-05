Dr. Vitali Halenka Named SubscriberWise® Chief Data Scientist

MASSILLON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SubscriberWise , the nation's largest issuing consumer reporting agency for the communications industry and the leading advocate for children victimized by identity fraud, announced today its board has approved the appointment of Vitali Halenka, Ph.D., as the company's new chief data scientist. Halenka is tasked with analyzing the award-winning organization's trove of big data while also developing artificial intelligence modeling along with programming enhancements to deepen scientific refinement of the proven advanced analytics, business rules, and decision management technology.

Dr. Vitali Halenka

"Success in life and business involves many facets including timing and circumstance which are undeniably a key part of this equation," said David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and president. "From the standpoint of SubscriberWise - including for our long-standing and loyal member-operators across this nation - the intersection with Dr. Halenka as an intellectual, research, and strategic colleague empowered with notable academic and research accomplishments, including a doctor of philosophy degree in computational physics from top-ranked University of Michigan, is indeed a generous gift from the galaxies.

"We're certainly looking forward to a myriad of industry-critical announcements and empirically-derived insights that will flow from this exciting appointment."

"I am enthusiastic to be a part of the SubscriberWise team and look forward to speed in this new position," commented Dr. Halenka. "I am confident that my scientific experience and expertise in working with complicated data sets will allow us to enhance the technology, which will be accomplished by utilizing my knowledge in machine learning and data analysis.

"My initial effort is to improve the organization's understanding of the industry-data while further refining the advanced-analytics that existing operators have come to rely every day for more than a decade.

"The goal is to significantly benefit all of SubscriberWise's customers and I'm looking forward to the task," Vitali concluded.

About SubscriberWise ( https://www.subscriberwise.com )

SubscriberWise® launched as the first U.S. issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. By incorporating years of communications performance data and proprietary decision models, SubscriberWise® delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score driven decision management system. With SubscriberWise, no service request is ever denied because of credit risk factors.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co. The SubscriberWise mark is instantly recognized by the women and men who own and operate the nation's telecommunications companies. In 2013, the United States Patent and Trademark Office declared the company trademark 'Incontestable'.

SubscriberWise contributions to the industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

