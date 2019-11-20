Dr. Vivien Bonazzi Joins Deloitte With a Focus on Data Science in Biomedical Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Vivien Bonazzi, Ph.D., recently joined its government and public services practice as both a managing director and its chief biomedical data scientist for Deloitte Consulting LLP. In this position, Bonazzi will focus on helping federal agencies utilize data science methods, technologies and cyberinfrastructures to better understand and utilize biomedical data.

Previously, Bonazzi was a senior advisor in the Office of the Director at National Institutes of Health (NIH) as well as co-founder and leader of the NIH Data Commons. In her role, she focused on creating connections across all NIH institutes, other government agencies, nonprofit, and commercial organizations in the U.S. and internationally to create new ways to share, access, analyze, find and provide attribution to biomedical data and tools regardless of geographical location, size, or complexity of data in order to enable new biomedical discoveries.

"Dr. Bonazzi's in-depth knowledge of NIH and her deep technical expertise related to data science and biomedical research bring unique qualifications to Deloitte, as we deepen our expertise in the space," said Kevin Brault, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP and federal health care leader.

Prior to NIH, Bonazzi held several roles in the private and nonprofit sector, including Celera Genomics and The Institute for Genomic Research.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Deloitte and continue to follow my passion for understanding how data science methods and technologies can be applied to biomedical data to yield a better understanding of biology," said Bonazzi. "I'm looking forward to supporting agencies in their mission to utilize data science to better understand and use complex biomedical data."

Bonazzi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Canberra, Australia, and a master's degree and doctorate in biomedicine and computational biology from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

