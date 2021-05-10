Dr. Will Cole, Dr. Dan Pompa, and Dr. Bill Cole Launch 'Cellular Hair Repair' - A Modern Approach To Solving Hair Loss For Women

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Health Co., a prominent health team led by Dr. Bill Cole, Dr. Daniel Pompa, and Dr. Will Cole, three of today's leading functional medicine experts, announced the launch of their Cellular Hair Repair (CHR) program—a holistic approach to treat hair loss for women.

Generally discussed through a male-filter, hair loss is an obstacle many women face today without sufficient answers as to why or how to solve it. In fact, as many as 30 million women in the United States cope with hair loss. To address this confidence-altering matter, the three experts created a multi-therapeutic approach to fighting unexplained hair loss.

"We're elated to finally introduce our Cellular Hair Repair program. With this launch, we aim to provide worthwhile support for those feeling frustrated or defeated by unexplained hair loss and dry, brittle, thinning hair," expressed Dr. Bill Cole. "As a collective, our team is dedicated to empowering individuals with the truth about being healthy. Often, hair loss is not the root of the problem, instead it is a symptom of poor cell health. If you heal your cells then your body will heal itself."

Ideal for those struggling from hormone dysregulation, nutritional deficiencies, autoimmune conditions, and an imbalanced gut microbiome, the CHR program examines hair loss at the cellular level.

"This is huge and the first of its kind. There are so many products out there that offer false hope but none of them get far enough upstream to address the four core causes of seemingly unexplainable or autoimmune related hair problems," adds Dr. Daniel Pompa. "This isn't about a product. This is a full on, multi-pronged program that addresses the autoimmune, microbiome, nutrition and hormone components of hair problems and that's why it works."

"I'm so excited to finally have a systematized lifestyle program that works. Out of all the symptoms we deal with on a daily basis, hair problems are one of the hardest to address—and possibly affects our clients the most," contributes Dr. Will Cole. "Hair loss often places a heavy burden on our clients, they don't feel like themselves anymore and don't like what they see."

By taking a closer look at the health of our cells—the beginning and end of all life—the CHR program initiates healing from the source of common chronic ailments. Some key features of the program include:

A 3-month supply of CHR supplements specifically formulated to address the causative factors of hair loss.

In-depth Lifestyle and Wellness portal featuring advanced protocols designed to promote hair growth.

Proprietary nutritional protocols that utilize ancient remedies combined with the latest science and technology around an anti-inflammatory and autoimmunity diet.

Full access to a private Facebook support community and certified Health Coaches.

Bi-weekly health classes led by one of the founders - Dr. Pompa, Dr. Bill Cole , or Dr. Will Cole .

Cellular Hair Repair retails for $997.00 USD and is available for purchase at https://cellularhairrepair.com/order .

About Cell Health Co.

Established by three of today's leading Functional Medicine experts, Dr. Dan Pompa, Dr. Bill Cole, and Dr. Will Cole, Cell Health Co., aims to reshape the way individuals approach living a healthy life. Together, their mission is to empower an army of men and women with the truth about health, and offer tools, tactics, and resources needed to get well, feel well, and ultimately, age well. To learn more please visit, https://cellularhairrepair.com/

About The Founders

Dr. Pompa, founder and creator of the Pompa Program and author of the bestselling books, Cellular Healing Diet and Beyond Fasting.

Dr. Bill Cole, founder and creator of the Cellular Health Accelerator—the largest Hashimoto's health coaching program in the nation.

Dr. Will Cole, founder and creator of The Autoimmune Reset and author of three best selling books; Ketotarian, The Inflammation Spectrum, and his latest, New York Times Bestseller Intuitive Fasting.

