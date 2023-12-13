Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University Announces Historic $1 Million Matching-Fund Scholarship Challenge

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

13 Dec, 2023, 13:18 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFU) announces a historic $1 million matching gift commitment for the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine .

The extraordinary $1 million Scholl Matching Gift Challenge comes from an anonymous Scholl College alum and their spouse, generously committing to match all gifts toward the college dollar-for-dollar. Matching funds will grow an endowed scholarship to provide four-year, need-based scholarships for Scholl College students in perpetuity.

"This is a transformational gift for our students and program," said Scholl College Dean Stephanie Wu, DPM, MSc, FACFAS. "Having this match come from a Scholl graduate is testament to their education and how meaningful it has been to care for their community. It's inspirational to see Scholl graduates take the lead and challenge others to support students."

For more than a century, Scholl College has driven advances in podiatric medical education and research to ensure the physical health and mobility of patients as well as address chronic diseases. Benefitting from the school's pioneering research and resources, one out of three podiatrists in the U.S. is a Scholl College alumnus. Through philanthropic support and investment, students receive scholarship support to allow them to focus on their studies and well-being.

"We have a commitment to recruit and retain high-achieving students and support and connect with them throughout their journey at Scholl College," said Dr. Wu. "It's our shared responsibility to equip our students with the scholarship and mentorship resources they need to emerge as compassionate, resilient, patient-centered podiatric physicians."

Hands-on clinical opportunities, immersive learning experiences, and gait and simulation labs with supportive mentorship are all hallmarks of the Scholl College experience. These educational resources are designed to improve quality of care and patient outcomes, as well as prepare clinicians to be future leaders in their communities.

The Scholl Matching Gift Challenge continues through Oct. 31, 2025, or until the match is achieved, whichever comes first. To donate to the fund, visit https://rfu.ms/schollmatch or rosalindfranklin.edu.

RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu .

