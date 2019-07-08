Dr. Wilm Uhlenbecker named president of Brose North America

Wilm Uhlenbecker joins Brose North America with 25 years of experience as a global executive in the automotive supplier industry. Most recently, he served as president and chief executive officer North America at Akebono Brake Corporation where he was responsible for a corporate operational and financial transformation. Dr. Uhlenbecker's prior roles also include president and CEO of Mahle Behr USA, where he led the acquisition and integration of Delphi Thermal for the North American region.

"Dr. Uhlenbecker's past experience guiding large, global, multi-cultural organizations through transitions is a tremendous asset to lead Brose North America and its people into the future," said Kurt Sauernheimer, CEO of the Brose Group. "His extensive knowledge of the North American market is also an advantage to develop and implement our growth strategy while expanding our customer relationships in the region."

Wilm Uhlenbecker also held a wide range of leadership roles in engineering, quality and operations during his tenure at Associated Fuel Pump Systems Corporation (AFCO) and Robert Bosch GmbH. He holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in business administration from RWTH Aachen University in Germany.

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 63 locations in 23 countries generate 6.3 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, from door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.

