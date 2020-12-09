Dr. Wolff USA Launches New Women's Products in the US

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Wolff USA is pleased to announce two product launches in the United States that have already gained tremendous popularity in Germany: Plantur 21, a Nutri-Caffeine hair care line for long hair, and Plantur 39, a line of Phyto-Caffeine hair care products for hair over forty.

Hair Care For Those With Long, Luscious Locks

Trying to maintain your long locks? Long hair benefits from special ingredients like caffeine. Plantur 21 #longhair Nutri-Caffeine Shampoo & Conditioner are crafted for long hair with a proprietary blend of caffeine, zinc, and niacin (the Nutri-Caffeine Complex) along with biotin, cashmere (hydrolyzed keratin), calcium, and magnesium.

The unique formula loves all your locks – from scalp to shoulder – without ever oversaturating or making hair look greasy. Hair is bouncy, looks shiny and luxe, and has muscle to deal with heat and styling. "Styling products and practices take a toll on women's tresses, and over time, longer hair gets damaged," says Titus Juenemann, president of Dr. Wolff USA. "It can look dull or lifeless. So, people with long hair really need products to breathe life back into their hair."

Plantur 21 is available for purchase at buy.plantur21.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Ebay.com.

Detangling One of The Top Hair Care Problems for Women Over 40

Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo, Conditioner, and Scalp Tonic are specifically designed for women 40+ to cleanse the scalp to promote natural hair growth. The nourishing products contain a proprietary formula, the Phyto-Caffeine Complex, that strengthens hair which may become thin and weakened by hormonal changes.

"We hear so much about the look of men's thinning hair, but many women worry as well, particularly those experiencing perimenopause and menopause." explains Titus Juenemann. "As the estrogen level within the female body drops, possible consequences include hair growing thinner, a more visible scalp, and a receding hairline."

In collaboration with the dermatological institute of the University Clinic Jena, Dr. Wolff refined a precise formula that includes caffeine, micronutrients, and other essential phyto-nutrients which provide nourishment to thinning hair. Zinc and niacin fortify weakened strands and improve hair's overall appearance. White tea infuses antioxidative and anti-aging benefits and hydrolyzed wheat protein adds strength. With consistent use, hair feels and looks thicker and fuller.

Plantur 39 is available for purchase at buy.plantur39.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Ebay.com.

ABOUT DR. WOLFF

Dr. Wolff USA is a subsidiary of Dr. Wolff Group in Bielefeld, Germany, a family-owned company with international acclaim in the cosmetics & pharmaceutical world. Distinguished by research, development, and creative marketing of real innovations for more than 100 years, the company concentrates on products with verifiable advantages that are proven by science. Dr. Wolff's successful brands include Alpecin, Plantur, Karex and more. Dr. Wolff products are available at buy.plantur21.com, buy.plantur39.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Ebay.com. To find out more about Dr. Wolff's brands, please visit https://www.drwolffgroup.com/

