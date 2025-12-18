Dr. Xavier D. Clark and Justin Insalaco to join VTP Leadership Solutions Executive Team

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VTP Leadership Solutions, a Washington, D.C.–based consultancy dedicated to helping law enforcement, public safety, and security organizations turn stated values into daily practices, today announced the addition of Dr. Xavier D. Clark and Justin Insalaco to its leadership team.

Dr. Clark joins VTP Leadership Solutions as VP of Organizational Culture and Performance. A seasoned organizational behaviorist and culture strategist, he has led work at the intersection of accessibility, institutional trust, and organizational change across federal agencies, higher education, and the nonprofit sector.

Most notably, Dr. Clark served as the first Senior Accessibility Officer for the United States Intelligence Community, where he helped shape enterprise-wide accessibility and culture initiatives across 18 intelligence agencies. He previously held leadership roles in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence & Analysis, supporting critical national security and intelligence operations while advancing accessibility and employee engagement.

Outside of government, Dr. Clark has supported mission-driven organizations as a chief of staff, strategist, and advisor, and serves as an adjunct professor and lab director at George Mason University. His work has been recognized with multiple national awards and honors for innovation, leadership, and impact in complex institutions.

Justin Insalaco joins VTP Leadership Solutions as Vice President of Innovation and Client Engagement. A retired police officer, and former TECH founder, Insalaco has quickly become a trailblazer and innovator by creating implementing cutting-edge technological solutions that assist public safety organizations.

In 2009, he helped revolutionize law enforcement operations by creating POPgo, later known as Guidant Systems, a mobile platform that digitized police agency policies, procedures, critical infrastructure layouts, and essential information. This innovation replaced outdated physical guidebooks that enabled seamless information sharing across agencies during multijurisdictional incidents, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. Most recently, Insalaco served as National Sales Lead for METIS Intelligence, a global AI tech start-up providing innovative solutions to law enforcement, public safety, and national security agencies.

Throughout his career, he has forged strategic partnerships with organizations such as Crime Stoppers, Argonne National Laboratory, The More We Love, and the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc., advancing public safety, community-based care for crime victims, and youth engagement at the national level.

Insalaco's drive for innovation has led him to invest in, advise, raise capital for, and consult with multiple technology companies serving state and local public safety agencies, collectively achieving over $35 million in technology sales. He currently serves on the Board of Crime Stoppers Global Solutions and on the Advisory Boards of GovTech Ventures and Police2Peace.

"Bringing Xavier and Justin onto our team reinforces what VTP Leadership Solutions stands for—bridging the gap between values, culture, and innovation," said Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange, Founder and CEO of VTP Leadership Solutions. "Dr. Clark brings a rare blend of organizational culture expertise and real-world experience in complex institutions. Justin understands both the street-level realities of policing and the strategic potential of modern technology to assist them. Together, they will help our clients build healthier organizations, adopt new tools responsibly, and lead with integrity in an era of rapid change."

In their new roles, Dr. Clark will advise clients on culture repair, accessibility, organizational trust, and leadership ecosystem development across law enforcement, public safety and security organizations, while Insalaco will lead VTP's innovation and client engagement strategies—helping agencies evaluate emerging technologies, strengthen cross-sector partnerships, and align operational decisions with their core values and mission priorities.

VTP Leadership Solutions is a globally oriented consultancy that helps law enforcement, public safety, and security organizations transform their stated values into consistent, real-world daily practices; develop leaders at every level through values-based and adaptive leadership education; and prepare agencies for the ethical, transparent adoption of AI and emerging technologies. By equipping leaders with practical tools for culture, communication, and change, VTP supports agencies in building trust, strengthening organizational health, and ensuring mission readiness for the future of policing, public safety, and national security.

