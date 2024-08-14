Dr. Yogesh Shouche is appointed as Director of SKAN

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAN Research Trust (SKAN), promoted by Indian entrepreneur Ashok Soota, announced Dr. Yogesh Shouche's appointment as Director. Dr. Shouche is a well-known expert in microbiome. He has been associated with SKAN for the last two years in different capacities and has been instrumental in building a great team of scientists and developing a culture of collaboration in research. In his new role, Dr. Shouche will further enhance and guide efforts to achieve SKAN's mission: "TRANSFORMING THE FUTURE OF MEDICINE. IMPACTING MILLIONS OF LIVES."

Mr. Ashok Soota, the Chairman & Managing Trustee of SKAN, said "It gives me great pleasure to announce that Yogesh is promoted to the role of DIRECTOR, SKAN. Yogesh is the fulcrum and pillar for all SKAN's activities. Yogesh is widely respected as the leading expert on the gut-microbiome in India and abroad. He has conceptualized many of the research projects we are doing. He has been a magnet for the talent we have brought into SKAN and will continue to expand."

Dr. Yogesh Shouche, Director, SKAN, said "I am honoured to accept the responsibility given by SKAN and the faith reposed in me. I value this opportunity and would work towards making SKAN a world-class place for deep science with a strong focus on societal needs. With the SKAN team I will work to build and nurture new talent and capabilities in the organization to change millions of lives through our research."

SKAN is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit medical research trust that leverages transformational technologies to develop new therapies for ageing and neurological ailments, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes remission and lifestyle related disorders. SKAN applies its expertise in gut microbiome, genomics, stem cells, molecular biology, biomarkers, immunotherapies, nutrition, and alternate therapies to uncover kinder and gentler treatment protocols for ailments. Bioinformatics at SKAN vigorously pursues cutting-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and other advanced technologies to predict, pre-empt, diagnose, treat, and facilitate remission of medical disorders. The Mission statement of SKAN is "Transform the future of medicine. Impacting millions of lives".

