Dr. Zeev Neuwirth to Collaborate With Equity Quotient to Advance Health Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Zeev Neuwirth is pleased to announce his new advisory role and collaboration with Equity Quotient to address the critical issue of health equity.

The goal of this collaboration is to inform, enable, and mobilize more stakeholders into positive, quantifiable action. Together, Dr. Neuwirth and Equity Quotient will partner to achieve the following initiatives:

INFORM - drive public awareness: For over 20 years Dr. Neuwirth has been highlighting and deploying innovative solutions in healthcare, including those focused on health equity. Equity Quotient is a stakeholder intelligence platform that aggregates and intersects public, 3rd party, and 1st party data to help organizations benchmark healthcare imperatives. Together, this collaboration will utilize social media to create awareness of the problems and solutions in health equity. ENABLE - leverage Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI): Equity Quotient (EQ) has developed an AI engine named Rosa - honoring the civil rights champion, Rosa Parks - which has been trained to automate health equity reporting, such as Community Health Needs Assessments. Dr. Neuwirth and Equity Quotient are partnering to train Rosa AI on content from the 'Creating a New Healthcare' podcast to allow users to learn more about innovative solutions that address the social determinants of health and health equity. MOBILIZE - establish a Health Equity Advisory Board: Dr. Neuwirth will be chairing Equity Quotient's Health Equity Advisory Board, a group of national leaders championing Health Equity across patients, payors, providers, and public agencies.

Dr. Zeev Neuwirth has been a stalwart advocate for health equity. His latest book, Beyond The Walls: Megatrends, Movements, and Market Disruptors Transforming American Healthcare , highlights digital technology and AI as key drivers in humanizing our healthcare system. The collaboration with Equity Quotient leverages the catalytic power of digital, big data, and AI to expand the reach and impact of his message in creating scalable, sustainable, health equity solutions.

Equity Quotient , founded by Christina Van Houten and Perfecto Sanchez, is an AI-powered stakeholder intelligence data platform that empowers organizations to measure impact, manage compliance, and shape sustainable growth. Their mission is to humanize data to shape a thriving economy, inclusive of the people who drive it. Equity Quotient's public health data solution helps healthcare leaders navigate the evolving health equity compliance mandates and reporting requirements by the IRS, AHA, and CMS. Equity Quotient is the 2024 winner of the Techquity Pioneer Award by the HLTH Foundation.

"One of the most encouraging and hopeful directions in American healthcare delivery is the focus on health equity – identifying and reducing health disparities – whether that be through reducing care gaps, eliminating biases in diagnosis and treatment, improving access to care - particularly primary and preventive care, or by addressing the social and contextual determinants of health," Dr. Neuwirth says. "Advanced digital technologies, like those being deployed by Equity Quotient, are a necessity, if we are to create a safe, effective, sustainable, person-centered, equitable healthcare system."

Dr. Zeev Neuwirth ( www.zeevneuwirthhealth.com ) is a healthcare executive, author and nationally-recognized thought leader. He has over 15 years of experience in leading enterprise-wide programs and developing innovative, forward-thinking strategies. His second book, Beyond The Walls: Megatrends, Movements, and Market Disruptors Transforming American Healthcare was published in September 2023. Dr. Neuwirth produces and hosts an award-winning podcast series Creating a New Healthcare , now in its 7th year. He speaks and consults to healthcare systems, boards, medical societies and national associations.

