Dr. Zenovia Skincare, A Hormonal Dermatology Line Featuring Medical-Grade Technology, Launches At Sephora

Dr. Zenovia Skincare joins the market as part of the Topix portfolio. Topix has been a long-time partner of the line's namesake developer, Dr. Zenovia, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of ZENA Medical in Newport Beach, California. A global pioneer in the field of Hormonal Dermatology, Dr. Zenovia was inspired to formulate the first line designed to combat hormonally imbalanced skin after several years of closely examining thousands of women of all skin types, their hormonal fluctuations and the impact of these fluctuations and estrogen deficiencies on skin health. Her breakthrough studies ultimately led to the creation of the proprietary REG-ulate360 Complex™, the first-ever dermatologist-developed skincare technology to help holistically address the appearance of hormone-impacted skin.

"I knew developing this line was extremely relevant and timely, especially as studies revealed 80% of women suffer from issues due to hormonal imbalance," said Dr. Zenovia. "Every product is formulated with research-proven actives and mindful chemistry that is highly effective, without the need for systemic or topical medications."

"Dr. Zenovia Skincare has created a new frontier in skincare by being the first dermatologist-developed brand on the market to address the visible signs of hormonal imbalances happening within the body," said Brenda Wu, CEO & President of Topix. "We are thrilled to support Dr. Zenovia's groundbreaking research and to partner with Sephora to bring these effective innovations to their consumers."

Dr. Zenovia Skincare features 12 product solutions across two distinct collections: the Essentials Collection, which prevents and corrects the key signs of hormonally imbalanced skin, including dehydration, loss of elasticity and uneven tone, and the Clear Complexion Collection, which eradicates all types of acne, including stubborn hormonal acne. The full assortment includes: Bakuchiol Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Toner, Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Serum, Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30, Peptide + Ceramide Repairing Moisturizer, Retinol Recovery Eye Cream, Inflam-Aging Night Repair Treatment, 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Cleanser, 10% Glycolic Acne Peel Pads, 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Spot Treatment, Aloe Vera Blemish Soothing Moisturizer and Advanced Retinol Night Repair Treatment.

All Dr. Zenovia Skincare products are cruelty-free and do not contain phthalates, gluten, parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, petrolatum, mineral oil, propylene glycol or artificial colors.

Dr. Zenovia Skincare is available on Sephora.com starting today, with prices ranging from $25.00-$79.00.

ABOUT DR. ZENOVIA SKINCARE

Dr. Zenovia Skincare is a complete dermatologist-developed regimen that incorporates cutting-edge science and the most powerful medical-grade actives to address every hormone-impacted skin care concern – from hormonal acne, uneven tone, to aging. Created by board-certified dermatologist and hormonal skin care expert, Dr. Zenovia's skin care products allow women of all life stages to achieve healthy, radiant skin. Each formula features her proprietary REG-ulate360 Complex™, the first-ever dermatologist-developed skin care technology to help holistically regulate hormone-impacted skin. The line includes cleansers, moisturizers, treatments, and more. To learn more about Dr. Zenovia Skincare, please visit: DrZenovia.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok @DrZenovia.

ABOUT TOPIX

Topix is the independent leader in skincare with a differentiated portfolio of clinically-proven products, professional and consumer brands sold across high-growth channels. For the last 40 years, Topix has built its reputation in the physician market where it is the leading provider of premium, customized and branded skincare products, partnering with over 3,000 physicians in the U.S. Topix's portfolio of products are clinically-validated and manufactured in the Company's state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in New York. For more information on Topix, please visit: TopixPharm.com.

