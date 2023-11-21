DRA Family Office Invests in Nicole Bryl Skincare with Seed Round

DRA partner Rose Vitale sees deal as opportunity to create value by backing a unique female founder

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRA Family Office today announced that it has closed a seed funding round with Nicole Bryl Skincare, an early stage cosmetics venture founded by Nicole Bryl, a former celebrity makeup artist who is bringing her proprietary formulations to the public for the first time. For DRA Partner Rose Vitale, the deal represents an opportunity to create value by backing a unique female founder. Vitale has made a priority of allocating capital to women-owned businesses.

"Nicole really stood out to us as a founder," said Vitale. "Her venture combines the potential for brand differentiation and breakout growth in a large, but very competitive market. We're excited to be partnering with Nicole Bryl Skincare for success."

With over 10 years of experience in financial services, Vitale has flipped conventional wisdom about investing in women-owned businesses. She built the largest network of Cricket Wireless stores in California's Central Valley before establishing herself in the male-dominated family office space. She anticipates leveraging some of her hard-earned skills in scaling up businesses to help Nicole Bryl Skincare achieve growth.

According to Bryl, "I came to realize pretty quickly that Rose Vitale's mission and mine were 100% aligned. Her mission is to empower woman by shifting and changing the flow of capital to woman-founded businesses, since typically 98% of the time those funds are allocated directly to men. Rose's vision is that, as woman, we are our greatest assets to each other—and if we keep generating the flow of one woman uplifting and supporting another woman through business, entire ecosystems will begin to flourish."

Bryl began her professional career as a makeup artist working with woman at the age of 14. Over the proceeding 38 years, much of her time has been spent supporting outstanding, powerful woman and their dreams, wishes, and hopes in a broad range of philanthropic capacities. Her clientele includes some of the most famous women in the world.

Nicole Bryl Skincare has launched at the high end of the skincare market. The company plans to expand into the consumer segment as it grows.

