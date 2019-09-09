DRaaS Providers, Comport, Discuss the Importance of Clinical Data Management in Healthcare Facilities

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data plays a critical role in the modern healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, paving the path for improved standards of care while also opening up a myriad of research opportunities. How this data is managed, however, can determine whether its true value is realized. Poor data management can render essential data inaccurate, inaccessible, or inefficient.

DRaaS providers, Comport, points out that the right clinical data management (CDM) system can be of exceptional value in the modern healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Top opportunities and challenges associated with CDM are highlighted below:

Compliance. Regulatory compliance lies at the heart of many clinical data management investments. Clinicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical leaders must continually demonstrate that they abide by industry standards while also complying with a myriad of legal regulations. Clinical Data Management backed by strong data center infrastructure allow for easier tracking and review of collected data to ensure that all submissions are fully compliant.

Access to Quality Data. Seemingly small issues with CDM can spell big trouble down the road. Even minor errors can lead to poor outcomes for patients. Missing spaces, letters, or numbers, for example, have the power to affect scientific conclusions. This, in turn, could negatively impact researchers' credibility, while also increasing the potential for improper trials — and ultimately, driving negative patient outcomes.

Clinical data management removes much of the potential for human error, thereby providing greater peace of mind to the clinicians and researchers who depend on accurate data. CDM also improves accessibility to ensure that accurate data is obtained quickly and reliably.

Real-Time Data Insights & Updates. Access to real-time data and updates can provide significant value for pharmaceutical purposes, especially given the current demand to fast-track treatments in development. Real-time data allows researchers to easily track and report on study results. Valuable time that might otherwise be spent collecting or correcting data can be dedicated to analysis.

Increased Staff Collaboration & Efficiency. With CDM, seamless sharing can be enabled across multiple platforms and in several departments. This dramatically improves collaboration among key staff members, thereby bringing valuable new perspectives into the fold. Furthermore, broad access minimizes the potential for double entry and data variability. The result? Improved data integrity, and ultimately, greater confidence in research results.

Clinical data management can serve a variety of functions. It paves the path for regulatory compliance while also improving both the accessibility and accuracy needed to ensure success in clinical studies. These factors allow CDM to serve as the catalyst that drives today's most impressive medical breakthroughs.

