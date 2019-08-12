RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some new best practices should be implemented into your emergency planning and services, according to DRaaS providers ComportSecure. Disaster Recovery as a Service is the ideal way to protect your business from disruption; implementing the following best practices ensures your brand can recover swiftly after an emergency. DraaS providers, Comport, gives advice on best practices for disaster recovery as a service.

Best Practices for DRaaS

Consider the following best practices when you implement emergency procedures and when you work with a DRaaS provider to protect your business:

Accurately Estimate Storage Needs: Determine how much space you need to fully protect your system; this amount will impact the cost and effectiveness of your service. The initial duplication of your system will take up the most space, but tracking what data can be archived or is no longer needed can help you estimate and manage space requirements to ensure your essential data is safe. We realize estimating and forecasting for storage isn't an easy job. If you need to scale or down -- DRaaS is a good option because its fully scalable and you only pay for what you need.

Ensure Bandwidth Availability: Replicating your system data can eat up bandwidth, but it is absolutely essential for protecting your business after a disaster. Schedule updates for times when your business is slower or overnight – this will ensure that the DRaaS process does not stall other systems, and that you get everything you need from the service. If you don't pay attention to these windows and just run replications haphazardly, you may experience system slow-downs and frustrated end users.

Test your Systems: Your disaster recovery plan is only good if it actually delivers as promised. Testing your systems to be sure you can access your replicated data is a must. If you opt for DRaaS, a good provider will handle testing for you -- but it has to be done to ensure your plan is effective.

Preserve Backup Servers as Well: Secure any remote data in addition to your main infrastructure to be sure all data is always recoverable. If you have servers or systems in different locations, these should be included in your disaster recovery planning; otherwise you could miss out on critical data when you need it most.

DRaaS can protect your business from interruption and save you both time and money; incorporating the best practices above will help you make the most of the service and ensure you are fully protected.

