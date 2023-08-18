Draconite Defrost Update Now Available on Meta Quest, Setting a New Standard for Free-to-Play VR Games

The new frozen world will test your skills with more enemies, additional maps, and new artillery parts, enabling players to craft their ideal and eccentric weapons.

PARIS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Draconite's Defrost update (trailer available here ), the latest free update released by Scale-1 Portal last week, players will showcase their shooting skills against hordes of enemies within stunning frozen environments. Powered by a unique weapon crafting mechanic, the game introduces a strategic twist to the wave shooter genre while pushing the visual quality boundaries of standalone VR.

Draconite is a Free-to-Play game designed for both casual and hardcore players seeking intense defensive shooting action. "The game allows players to express their creativity by crafting weapons that best complement their play style," explains Clément Nougier, artistic director. "It's a combination of skill and ingenuity that empowers the player to overcome the diverse hordes of enemies encountered throughout the challenges presented."

New In-Game Content:

4 new maps in a Frozen World, each with a Regular and Alternative rift

A new Dev rift • 3 new enemies

A new cannon along with its Dev pack skin

Various sound boxes utils which change your Weapon's sound to fun and lighthearted sounds

Upcoming Major Update to Emphasize Multiplayer Gameplay

The forthcoming significant update will center around multiplayer functionality. "We are actively developing the multiplayer mode, utilizing our in-house network engine previously made for Sep's Diner. Draconite's multiplayer will introduce new game modes (PVP, Coop, Survival)," stated Julien Baessens, CTO and Co-Founder of Scale-1 Portal. Players can now subscribe to gain access to the multiplayer beta as soon as it becomes available, through the studio's Discord channel and Draconite's official website.

Availability

Draconite is available now on the Meta Quest App Lab.

Meta Quest Game Free To Play: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5920261991341197

Discord : https://bit.ly/draconitevr

Draconite Game website : https://www.draconite-vr.com

About Scale-1 Portal

Founded in 2014 by French entrepreneurs Emmanuel Icart and Julien Baessens, Scale-1 Portal is a virtual & augmented reality games studio based in France. The studio also develops Sep's Diner, a casual cooking game for the major VR platforms.

