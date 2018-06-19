DRACOON and Safe-T Cooperate to Vanquish Unwanted Data Access

This cooperation represents significant added value for the companies and users of both solutions. Safe-T and DRACOON attach great importance to the security of stored data. The combination of the systems makes unintentional data access almost impossible.

"We are thrilled to be cooperating with DRACOON," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T. "By jointly deploying Safe-T's Software Defined Access in DRACOON's hybrid cloud, our customers will benefit from both secure cloud-based and on-premises application access."

Safe-T masks data, hiding applications and services from hostile, unauthorized access. Sensitive data, applications, services and networks remain virtually invisible. DRACOON versions all stored data. If a Trojan attack occurs, all data can be recovered immediately from the Recycle Bin. The fine-grained authorization concept also specifies which users are granted access rights to which data. In addition, the reporting tool and audit log record all data movements seamlessly.

The increase in cloud adoption creates challenges for organizations, such as "holes" in the firewall for cloud traffic, as well as the need for a secure connection (VPN) between the premises and the cloud, which can expose internal network IP. By deploying Safe-T's Software Defined Access (Automated Application Access) in Dracoon's hybrid cloud, customers will benefit from a cloud-based perimeter and DMZ segment which will augment and simplify their local enterprise DMZ, distancing the perimeter from the on-premises data center. In addition, it will allow secure connection of cloud-based application tiers (e.g. web front end application) with on-premises application tiers (e.g. back end or DB) without the need to open the organization's firewall to the cloud or deploying a VPN between the cloud and premises.

"When developing DRACOON, data protection and privacy were deliberately taken into account right from the start, and we tailored our product to the growing threats from outside and from within, providing an optimal basis for secure collaboration," said Marc Schieder, CIO of DRACOON and initiator of the cooperation. "It brings together a number of well-thought-out features that work together to maximize data security, allowing businesses to stay on safe ground at all times, and working with Safe-T gives us a solution that gives unwanted data access absolutely no chance."

Both solutions meet the highest safety standards. DRACOON was recently the first German software manufacturer to be certified with the European Privacy Seal (EuroPriSe) GDPR / EU-DSGVO.

About Safe-T

Safe-T® (www.safe-t.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SFTTY), is a provider of software-defined access solutions to reduce attacks on mission-critical services and sensitive corporate data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge. Its patented, multi-layer software-defined access solution masks data at the network perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities, on premises or in the cloud. Safe-T enhances productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting enterprises from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. Companies and governments around the world trust Safe-T to secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats. Safe-T operates in North America, APAC, Africa, Europe, and Israel.

For more information, visit www.safe-t.com.

About DRACOON

DRACOON is the Enterprise File Sharing leader in the German-speaking market and is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in Germany.

The highly secure, platform-independent software is available as a cloud, hybrid and on-premises version and has been named 'leader' by independent top analysts such as ISG. Various certifications and seals such as ISO 27001, EuroPriSe and ULD attest DRACOON's highest security standards. Its universal API offers a broad array of application fields, ranging from data exchange and workflow integration over email communication to the complete modernization of file services.

These companies trust DRACOON:

KfW, Rossmann, Helios Kliniken, Rödl & Partner, Deutsche Telekom, Hutchison, British Telecom, Bechtle, and many more.

Additional information can be found at www.DRACOON.com.

