Draeger Safety UK combines reliability with new connected technology in latest addition to its gas detection portfolio

BLYTH, England, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DraegerSafety UK, a leader in the fields of safety and medical technology, has today launched a new mobile gas detector, the X-am 2800, to add to its extensive safety and gas detection portfolio.

Dräger, which has over 100 years' expertise in gas detection, has developed the new device, which offers simultaneous measurement of up to four different gases, for application in confined spaces to safeguard employees working in areas at risk of oxygen depletion, explosive atmospheres, or those where toxic substances may be present.

With integrated Bluetooth connectivity, live gas readings and alerts can be transferred in real-time to Dräger's Gas Detection Connect cloud solution. This provides users with secure access to critical data at any time, from anywhere, through an internet browser.

Adam Pope, Marketing Manager, Mobile Gas Measurement, Draeger Safety UK, comments: "The new X-am 2800 will provide customers with the combined benefit of the latest connected technology plus a range of new features which mean that the X-am 2800 is a highly reliable and robust product."

Mobile gas detectors are worn on the body, so robustness is key to their functioning reliability and the X-am 2800 has been independently drop-tested to withstand a fall of more than two metres on concrete: a result of its resilient design.

Another key advantage of the X-am 2800 is its suitability to be used in wet environments and, as part of its development the X-am has been tested in line with International Protection Rating Class 68 which measures the resistance of a device against dust and water. This makes it particularly useful for both utilities and energy industries, and when combined with support and service offerings, the X-am provides a total mobile gas solution.

Furthermore, efficient fleet management is provided by the cloud-connected Dräger X-dock test station, which automates the process of detector testing and calibration. All data on testing, calibration and device event history can be automatically transferred to Gas Detection Connect and reported on, to ensure personnel equipment is consistent, reliable, and accurate.

Adam Pope adds: "Our research has indicated that the introduction of new technology, which includes the use of connectivity, provides considerable opportunity to improve safety in the workplace, through advances such as real-time monitoring using systems such as Dräger Gas Detection Connect to provide additional safeguards to employee safety."

"The new X-am also supports businesses' sustainability goals both directly in relation to its reduced packaging and durable long-life sensors, and indirectly through its compatibility with existing X-am accessories."

For more information on the X-am 2800 go to this link.

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3.3 billion in 2021. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

