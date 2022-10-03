Draeger Safety UK launches annual 'Safety at Work' report

Covid has served as a catalyst for health & safety improvements, offering 'unprecedented' opportunity for businesses to create a lasting health and safety legacy.

UK businesses express concerns about a major industrial disaster amidst safety 'brain drain' as older, experienced workers leave the workplace.

Hemel Hempstead, England , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research into the state of safety in UK workplaces has today been published by Draeger Safety UK.

Key findings include:

Draeger Safety UK launches its annual 'Safety at Work' research report

Positives: The majority of British workers (52%) feel safer at work than they did a year ago, with the top three reasons for this being:

- 'My business is taking safety more seriously' – 67%

- 'Safety training at my workplace following Covid' – 54%

- 'My company is 'spending more money on workplace safety than before' – 33%

Concerns: Despite the positive headlines, significant threats were highlighted, including:

- Safety 'brain drain' – amidst record employment flux, the research showed that the leading reason for people feeling less safe at work was the loss of older, more experienced workers from the workforce (32%).

- 37% stated that there needs to be more effort made to make sure that experience is handed down to the next generation of workers.

- Younger people (25 – 34 year olds) feel the least safe of any age group, with almost one in five (18%) saying they feel increasingly less safe at work.

- Concerns about a major industrial disaster on the scale of Buncefield or Piper Alpha, more than half (55%) of managers have concerns about such an incident happening in the next five years.

- Supply Chain issues – Four in ten (40%) managers stated that the current supply chain problems posed the most significant current threat to workplace safety, due to lack of availability of parts such as sensors and semiconductors.

Matthew Bedford Managing Director, Draeger Safety UK said: "Our 2022 research shows that 77% of British workers feel that workplace safety is more important as a business priority than it was a year ago.

"It is clear that Covid has created an unprecedented opportunity to initiate a positive and long-term legacy when it comes to workplace safety. Not only are most employees now familiar with who their business's health & safety lead is, but health and safety professionals have had board recognition like never before.

"Now that the impact of Covid in the workplace is reduced, there is a significant opportunity for health and safety to retain the more prominent, often board-level, position that we saw during Covid, with the potential to have a lasting positive legacy on health & safety in businesses in years to come."

Notes to Editors

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3.3 billion in 2021. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

The Dräger Safety at Work Report summarises the findings of annual independent research commissioned by Dräger exploring attitudes towards safety in UK workplaces. 2022 is the second year that the research has been undertaken.

About the research: The independent research was carried out online and there were 1203 quantitative interviews undertaken, of which 253 were with managers. The sectors covered were:

Oil and Gas

New Energy / Renewables

Manufacturing / Construction / Engineering / Industrial

Utilities

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913203/Draeger_Safety_UK.jpg

SOURCE Draeger Safety UK