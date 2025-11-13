Draft Rahm 2028 Committee Launches New Essay: "Why America Needs Less Therapy and More Chicago"

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Draft Rahm for President 2028 Committee today announced the publication of a new essay on its website titled "Why America Needs Less Therapy and More Chicago." The piece lays out a sharp, unapologetic case for the kind of tough-minded, results-focused leadership Rahm Emanuel represents – rooted in the spirit of Carl Sandburg's Chicago and forged in the realities of governing in today's polarized climate.

Drawing on Emanuel's long-standing affection for Carl Sandburg's iconic poem "Chicago," the essay argues that America doesn't need another round of national group therapy – it needs a leader who understands that politics is about doing hard things in the real world, not winning arguments with backbenchers in loud, obnoxious online forums.

"Sandburg's city didn't ask to be admired; it demanded to be useful. Rahm belongs to that school," the piece notes. "That's Rahm's whole deal. Nobody needs to explain to him that politics can be ugly; he's lived it. Budgets balanced, hard choices made, people mad at him on all sides. That's not a branding problem to him, that's the job description"

The essay frames Rahm's brand of leadership as a direct response to the current political moment: anxious, drifting, and too often paralyzed by its own performative idealism. It makes the case that Emanuel's mix of grit, candor, and experience is exactly what the Democratic Party – and the country – lacks.

The essay also underscores that Rahm's perspective is grounded in hard-won experience at every level of government – from the White House to the mayor's office to the diplomatic stage – and that this experience positions him uniquely to navigate a period of economic insecurity, geopolitical volatility, and institutional fatigue.

"America, for its trouble, is stuck in one of those moments where everyone seems exhausted from fighting and complaining, but nobody's quite willing to do the ugly work of governing - leaving a hole filled by Trumpism. That's where a "City of Big Shoulders" kind of leadership matters. Someone who expects to be yelled at, expects to be second-guessed, and keeps going anyway."

The Draft Rahm for President 2028 Committee will continue releasing commentary, analysis, and updates as it makes the case for a tougher, more realistic Democratic politics anchored in results, not rhetoric.

