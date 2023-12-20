Drafting Commercial Contracts, 2 Day Online Training Course for Enhancing Legal & Business Agreements

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment

Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

With this in mind, Mark Weston has developed this modular and comprehensive multi-part programme that focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.

Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.

Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

By attending this programme you will:

Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Training Dates: 6 February 2024 & 13 February 2024 (Non-consecutive days)

Course Agenda:





Day 1

Contract interpretation

Systems of law

Civil law vs common law approachesto drafting

Precedent (and some Latin)

Interpretation and construction

Clarity and ambiguity: Arnold v Britton,Wood v Capita Insurance

Ambiguity: Investors CompensationScheme v West Bromwich

Classical contract interpretation(six canons)

Modern contract interpretation(ten principles)

The effect of Brexit on contract draftingand interpretation

Admissible background

Private dictionary principles

How do you form a contract? PART 1

Ingredients to form a contract

Classical Offer Acceptance Consideration Battle of the forms Other elements in formation

Sui generis formation

How do you form a contract? PART 2

Distinctions between negotiationsand contracts Have you accidentally formed acontract while negotiating? The six steps of Pagnan Freres 'Subject to contract' 'Without prejudice' RTS Flexible Systems Ltdv Molkerei Alois Mulle



Commercial contract format and structure

Splitting form from content

Form Law and custom Tone and format Deed or under hand? Drafting techniques Mapping: free drafting (when youhave no precedent) Mapping: tied drafting (when youhave a starting point)

Structures of typical commercialcontracts

Ancillary documentation and contracts

Drafting for certainty

Pre-contract documentation anddiscussions Tendering Prevention is better than cure Negotiations TLAs NDAs

Content of TLAs

Agreements to agree

Variations

Terms: implied, express and standard PART 1

Implied terms Three types The 2015 revision Plus 1



Terms: implied, express and standard PART 2

Express terms Time is of the essence Best endeavours clauses Reasonable endeavours Nuances and efforts The obligation spectrum

Meaning of standard terminology Reasonable Substantial Material



Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff PART 1

Practical tips

Drafting techniques: the hard stuff and not well-known stuff PART 2

Differences between 'shall do', 'will do','endeavour to do'

Understanding WCI and why you cannotdraft contracts without them

Differences between warranties,undertakings and representations

Differences between warrantiesand indemnities

Exclusion and limitation clauses

Myths about liability clauses

Internationally accepted practice

Economic rationale for this area of law

The liability protection spectrum

Jurisdictional differences

Factors affecting liability. or not

Negotiating liability clauses: risksand responsibilities

The ACE principle

Acceptance of risk

Capping of risk

Exclusion of risk

Arguments used by each sidewhen negotiating

Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricksand techniques

The change in law and practicesince 2016

Indirect and consequential loss: thechanging position since 2017

UCTA and CRA

Day 2

Introduction to boilerplate

A functional methodology

Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Transferring rights Assignment Novation Other transfers An exercise: in the real world

Third-party rights Privity Some history Practical examples The new rules Drafting issues and traps



Welded boilerplate

Interpretation Importance Start vs finish Headings and titles Usual interpretation clauses

Notice and communications Purpose of a clause Problematic clauses Relevant case law

Waiver Purpose Effect Clause How does it work? Variation The remedies addendum The 2018 revision

Invalidity and severance Purpose Invalid clauses - and consequences Blue pencil test Repair Clause Bolt-ons

Joint and several liabilities Joint/several/joint and several differences Purpose Clause Bolt-ons

Force majeure Purpose Some history A partisan view of risk What is force majeure ? Effect Procedure Clause The court



Payments and interest

Payment clauses Purpose Goods default Clauses

Interest clauses A clause: charging interest forlate payment Penalties and rates of interest Force majeure and payments The importance of waiving rights -or not



Confidentiality clauses

Doing without a confidentiality agreement

A confidentiality clause: the practice

A definition: what is confidential?

Clause outline

Sample clauses

Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Term and termination Purpose Term Termination Reasons for termination Consequences of termination Survival

Entire agreement clauses Purpose Problem A new purpose The law Drafting a clause Documentary inclusion/exclusion

Governing law, jurisdiction and disputeresolution clauses Governing law Jurisdiction Dispute resolution clauses



