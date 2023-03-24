Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English Training Course (November 14-16, 2023)

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most international agreements are drafted in the English language irrespective of the nationality of contracting parties. Language errors in the text and unclear and inconcise phrasing cause confusion and can ultimately lead to a dispute if they go unnoticed.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls, key areas of risk and up-to-date drafting techniques in English to ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk.

What are the objectives of this programme?

Learn how to recognise drafting inaccuracies to effectively re-draft poorly written clauses Draft effective standard clauses that can be used across the organisation to manage exposure to legal risk Understand the principles of using plain English within your contract to reduce uncertainty Focus on agreement structure, linguistic clarity and accuracy to draft with confidence Discover how to avoid over complex sentences and structures to limit the risk of dispute Develop more effective legal writing skills that can be used in all your business communications

Who Should Attend:

Lawyers working in industry and government

Lawyers in banks and financial institutions

Lawyers in private practice

Lawyers and corporate executives involved in the drafting of contracts in English

Key Topics Covered:





Day 1

PRACTICIAL EXERCISE: Guidelines to clear writing/drafting contracts in clear English

How to structure clauses

Using the language of obligation and discretion accurately: shall, may and must

Avoiding old-fashioned language

Effective use of provisos and exceptions (eg 'provided that' and 'notwithstanding')

Structure and terminology of contracts

Applying the key elements, terms, phrases and structures

Preamble

Recitals

Performance related clauses

Force majeure



Liquidated damages



Governing law, etc

Boilerplate or standard clauses

Amendment



Assignment



Severability, etc

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Drafting standard clauses in English

During this practical session, participants will apply the principles above to the redrafting of a range of clauses from international commercial agreements. Both individual and group work exercises will be undertaken with results reviewed in a group forum and constructive feedback and guidance supplied by the expert trainer.

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Legal vocabulary

During this session, participants will work through exercises both individually and in groups to develop their knowledge of legal vocabulary.

Day 2

Email and letter writing with precision and clarity

Different types of written communication and their appropriate use

Examples of standard opening and closing

Differences between semi-formal and informal register

Structuring a letter of advice

Differences between British and American English

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Drafting emails with precision and clarity

The participants will apply the principles above by redrafting a badly written piece of legal correspondence.

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Proof reading

Participants will carry out exercises in which they have to identify and correct a series of errors in legal correspondence and memoranda including:

Grammar

Punctuation

Spelling

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Redrafting

Following a review of the principles of clear drafting taught during day one, the participants will develop these skills further by redrafting more complex clauses whilst making necessary amendments to protect the interests of one of the parties.

Legal vocabulary

There will be a series of exercises to develop the knowledge of the participants of legal vocabulary including the differences between British and American English.

Delegate contributions

All participants are invited to bring with them examples of their own work/contracts, edited to ensure confidentiality, for review by the expert trainer. Constructive feedback will be given in each case. (NB: Because of time constraints, it will not be possible to review entire agreements or extensive sections. Participants are requested to limit their contributions to selected clauses or short sections.)

Day 3

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Advanced contract drafting

Participants will be working in small teams to draft a number of clauses from scratch based on written instructions. The clauses will be taken from the following types of agreements:

Licence agreement

Distribution agreement

Share purchase agreement

Lease agreement

Employment agreement

Legal advice

Participants will also write letters of advice in relation to some of the clauses that they have redrafted during day one and day two.

The letters will seek to:

Summarise the clause

Point out to what extent the clause as currently drafted is not in the interests of their client

Explain how the clause should be amended

Grammar

Exercises on the use of prepositions and countable nouns in a legal context.

Speakers:



Alan Simmons

Solicitor/Lawyer & Trainer

Falconbury Ltd



Alan Simmons LLB (Hons) in Law with French LLM, RSA CETEFLA. Alan is a highly experienced trainer of legal English who has been working with international lawyers across the globe for over 15 years to enhance their skills at drafting concise and watertight clauses in the English language.



He qualified as a solicitor in England and has passed the New York Bar with a view to becoming a US qualified lawyer. He studied law in the UK, Strasbourg and the European University in Florence and then went on to train as a solicitor in an international law firm and practised in commercial law in law firms in London.



He has used this experience to successfully train legal staff from junior counsel to judges in all elements of international commercial law across the world. Alan is a dynamic trainer and applies a highly interactive style to ensure complete understanding and an enjoyable learning experience.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mp1sqj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets