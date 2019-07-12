DraftKings And Hotwire Collaborate On New Mystery Lineup Baseball Game

"Statistics have always been the driving force behind DraftKings' Daily Fantasy Sports products and resonate tremendously with baseball fans on our platform," said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. "Conceptualizing our latest free game 'The Hotwire Effect Series' with a company like Hotwire is a great opportunity that gives our customers a new way to engage in a unique experience we are sure will be a hit."

How to play "The Hotwire Effect Series*":

Baseball fans have the opportunity to prove they know what it takes to build a winning team with no bias, just data.

Using only stats, fans make picks without prior knowledge of the player's name, team or image until after their lineup is locked in.

Once the games start and contest begins, names are revealed, and users can see who they actually drafted, similar to how the Hotwire app works when booking a hotel.

Contest dates are July 12 , July 19 , July 26 , and August 2 .

Prizing:

The Hotwire Effect Series has $20K in total guaranteed prizing ( $5K per contest)

in total guaranteed prizing ( per contest) Similar to classic DraftKings DFS, top finishers will win based on which users have the highest score each contest.

"We're known for offering travelers that thrilling moment when their hotel is revealed after booking one of our opaque Hot Rate® deals," said Melissa Postier, director of brand marketing, Hotwire. "We wanted to find more ways to bring that experience to life for people, and we're excited to collaborate with DraftKings on a unique twist to their highly popular games that lets users focus on data alone to win!"

Launching today and running four contests over the course of four weeks, the "Hotwire Effect Series" offers users the opportunity to take a swing at $5,000 in total prizes per contest. To learn more and sign-up for "The Hotwire Effect Series," please visit: https://games.draftkingsmedia.com/hotwire-effect-fantasy-baseball-series/.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.

Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com.

© 2019 Hotwire, Inc. All rights reserved. Hotwire, Hot Rate and the Hotwire logo are trademarks of Hotwire, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2053390-50

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a global sports technology and entertainment company that believes life is more fun with skin in the game. Its mission is to bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports, sports betting and media platforms that, combined, deliver "The Game Inside The Game." Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, MA, and offers daily fantasy sports contests across 13 professional sports in 8 countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Operating pursuant to state regulations in New Jersey and Mississippi, DraftKings Sportsbook mobile and retail, allows players in the state to engage in betting for major U.S. and international sports.

*Addt'l Game Details:

Users will be required to select 10 players for each game to build their lineup

2 Pitchers, 1 Catcher, 1 First Base, 1 Second Base, 1 Third Base, 1 Shortstop, 3 Outfielders



Tier-based drafting (no salary cap)

When selecting players, player names, and teams will not appear, and images will be silhouettes

Player stats will appear which is how users will select each player



Hitters will display the following stats:



Singles, Doubles, Triples, Home Runs, RBIs, Runs, Base on Balls, Hit by Pitch, Stolen Bases



Pitchers will display the following stats:



Innings Pitched, Strike Oust, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits against, Base on Balls against, Hit Batsman, Complete Games, Complete Game Shutouts, No Hitters

After a user completes their team, players will begin to display their headshots / name only once the games go live and the contest locks

The winner of the contest will have the highest number of points based on their lineups score for that contest

Media Contacts

Jina Michael-Smith

Citizen Relations for Hotwire

jina.michael@citizenrelations.com

(310) 698-9009

Carolin Fuller

Hotwire

cafuller@hotwire.com

(415) 844-9573

SOURCE Hotwire

Related Links

http://www.hotwire.com

