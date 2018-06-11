DraftKings Applies for Sports Betting License in New Jersey

"The New Jersey DGE has been on the leading edge of creating a smart, consumer-focused sports betting framework in the Garden State," said Tim Dent, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer at DraftKings. "We are working with New Jersey officials toward a public rollout of a DraftKings sports betting product."

DraftKings recently announced it selected Resorts Casino Hotel as its New Jersey casino licensing partner, satisfying an expected regulatory requirement for the company to offer an online sports betting product in the state. With plans to leverage its state-of-the-art technology, prominent sports entertainment brand and more than 10 million registered customers, DraftKings is poised to become a major player in the estimated $150 billion sports betting market.

Beginning well before May's Supreme Court decision, DraftKings has been steadily building a world-class internal sportsbook team. DraftKings also announced today that Karl Gambin has joined the company as Director of New Jersey Gaming Operations based out of its new office in Hoboken, NJ. Gambin will lead DraftKings' compliance, customer and regulatory activities in the state. The company will continue to expand its local operation and is currently recruiting for a dozen additional positions based in the Hoboken office.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is an innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game. DraftKings, headquartered in Boston, MA, offers daily and weekly fantasy sports contests across ten professional sports in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Malta, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Australia. Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings makes sports better and better sports fans by creating the 'Game Inside the Game.'

