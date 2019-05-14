DraftKings Establishes "Free To Bet Day" To Commemorate PASPA Overturn Anniversary And Reflects On Initial Sportsbook Successes

BOSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A year since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, DraftKings remains among the top operators in American sports betting, and has today established "Free to Bet Day" in recognition of the momentous occasion. DraftKings is awarding $514,000 in total giveaways to New Jersey customers, including a free $5.14 bet along with special odds boosts happening hourly. As additional states pass legislation, DraftKings is poised to swiftly enter new markets where countless more fans across the country can take advantage of such offerings and enhance their overall sports entertainment experience.

"The Supreme Court's decision led to a crucial period of rapid growth and development at DraftKings, including our first-to-market launch in New Jersey, but none of our success in this first year of legalized betting would have been possible without our incredible customers," said CEO and co-founder, Jason Robins. "Free to Bet Day is our way of saying 'thank you' to all our customers who have helped make DraftKings an integral part of American sports history and innovation, and with their passion and support we could not be more hopeful for what the future holds."

During the past year, DraftKings Sportsbook has taken in more than 17 million bets, paid out over half a billion dollars in winnings and added both dedicated and casual bettors to its customer roster while boasting a 90-percent retention rate. In addition to being the first-to-market mobile and online sports betting product in New Jersey, the company has entered into relationships with retail partners such as Del Lago Resort & Casino (New York), Resorts Casino Hotel (New Jersey), Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (Mississippi), Hollywood Casino (West Virginia) and Caesars Entertainment (Nevada) – including physical sportsbooks at Resorts (New Jersey) and Scarlet Pearl (Mississippi) – to expand the company's presence across the nation.

"Having been founded in the US, it is exciting to see the number of states that have already moved to enable sports betting and we're confident that over the next few years, even more states will adopt legal sports betting and follow New Jersey's suit of developing a regulatory framework," says Paul Liberman, co-founder and COO at DraftKings. "We look forward to working with these states to create both an engaging and safe experience for all of our customers."

Most recently, Tiger Woods became DraftKings Sportsbook's most popularly bet athlete. After securing his fourth Masters title, DraftKings bettors were rewarded with over $2 million in payouts, as its sportsbook offered 10-1 odds on Woods going into Sunday's final round at Augusta National.

"We work tremendously hard every day to ensure DraftKings Sportsbook offers the widest betting selection anywhere in New Jersey, and we strive to give the most back to our customers by consistently offering the best odds, and promotions in the industry," said Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder, Matt Kalish. "The relationships with our players and their experiences on our platform are of the utmost importance, and we are proud to offer a premier, American-made product that delivers the ultimate engagement for fans."

To take advantage of DraftKings' Free to Bet Day and receive a free $5.14 bet today along with special odds boosts, customers in New Jersey can download and use the DraftKings Sportsbook app both for iOS and Android.

DraftKings is a global sports technology and entertainment company that believes life is more fun with skin in the game. Its mission is to bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports, sports betting and media platforms that, combined, deliver "The Game Inside The Game." Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, MA, and offers daily fantasy sports contests across 12 professional sports in 8 countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Operating pursuant to state regulations in New Jersey and Mississippi, DraftKings Sportsbook mobile and retail, allows players in the state to engage in betting for major U.S. and international sports.

